The city of Mobile is looking to bring in some experienced names when it comes to the design and engineering of the Africatown Welcome Center.

Officials have reached an agreement with a group that is made up of design firms responsible for several eye-catching projects around the state, including the master planning of Carver Theatre in Birmingham and the design of the Equal Justice Initiative’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery.

The primary recipient of the contract is Alabama-based Studio 2H Design, which did work on the Carver Theatre.

“Studio 2H Design LLC and I are honored to collaborate with the city of Mobile and the Africatown community on this very important project,” Studio 2H Design co-owner Nolanda Hatcher said in a statement.

The design group also includes MASS Design Group, which worked on what is referred to colloquially as the National Lynching Memorial in Montgomery. Others on the design team include StudioRotan, MBA Engineers Inc., SARCOR LLC and HM Yonge & Associates.

“Buildings are the stories of place — this story is long overdue,” MASS founder Michael Murphy said. “We are humbled to be part of the team working with this amazing community to help build their story.”

The Africatown Welcome Center was made possible through Restore Act funds from the BP oil spill. The city views the project as the “hub for cultural and historic tourism in Africatown,” Director of Programs and Project Management Jenn Greene said.

“It’ll be the first stop people make,” she said. “It will be the starting point and people will go from there.”

The welcome center will show local, national and international travelers what Africatown has to offer in the way of activities and exhibits, Greene said. For instance, the center could include information about a planned water tour of the site of the Clotilda, currently in the works, or give information on the Heritage House, which is primarily a county project that is set to include exhibits about the area and its history.

The design and engineering contract is the first phase of the project, Greene said. The contract is expected to go to the Mobile City Council in four to five weeks, once all the municipal and federal processes are completed, she said.

Once approved, the design process will start and is expected to take as long as six months. Greene said the second phase would include construction and could last 18 months or longer.

Throughout the process, the city will lead a community engagement effort with residents of the Plateau and Africatown areas, Greene said. The effort will be led by the city’s Innovation Team.

The Savannah College of Art and Design is currently working on a water tour that will take visitors to the site on the Mobile River where the last known ship carrying enslaved Africans to the U.S., the Clotilda, was sunk by its captain. The finding of the Clotilda has been a driving force behind the effort to attract tourists to the area.

The college should be finished with the design of the tour later this summer.