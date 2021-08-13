In response to increased COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the city of Mobile and its Parks and Recreation Department are postponing the Dauphin Street Beer Festival until Oct. 16, 2021.

After speaking with local health officials, local hospitals and downtown bar and restaurant owners, the decision was made to postpone the August 28 event to protect public safety, frontline healthcare workers and those in the local service industry, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in an announcement on Thursday.

“There is not a responsible way to move forward with this event at this time because the Dauphin Street Beer Festival creates an environment that makes it difficult to properly social distance,” Stimpson said. “Our EMS and hospitals are in crisis, and many of our restaurants and bars are already facing staffing shortages because of COVID-19. Every person we have communicated with agrees postponing Beerfest to some point later this year is the best option to protect public health and the integrity of the event itself.”

Dr. Bill Admire, Chief Medical Officer at Mobile Infirmary, said all four of the city’s hospitals are currently “overwhelmed” with COVID-19 cases being driven by the Delta variant. He encouraged Mobilians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to keep following the latest CDC guidance.

“We need immediate support from our community residents to get vaccinated, to social distance and to wear masks when appropriate,” Admire said in a statement. “This is the only way we can defend ourselves and the community from the current COVID-19 surge.”

Working with local restaurant and bar owners, our staff identified October 16, 2021, as the best date for the Dauphin Street Beer Festival. Ticket holders and event participants can find more information at beerfestmobile.com. Many restaurants and bars supported the decision to postpone BeerFest to October.

In a statement, Matt Golden, owner of Loda Bier Garten said the public health and safety should come first.

“With this being a ticketed, sell-out three-hour event with close to 4,000 attendees, there is no way to avoid close contact without taking away from the BeerFest experience,” he said. “As a downtown business owner, I fully support postponing the event to later this year to help keep our community healthy now AND to allow us to celebrate to the fullest when the time is right.”