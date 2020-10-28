While the city has compiled information for a purchase order worth $7,690 to remove squirrels from Bienville Square, it has no plans to place it on a Mobile City Council agenda or act on it in any way at this time.

A records request revealed the city has inquired about services related to squirrel trapping and removing using A All Animal Control of Mobile, which has a Daphne address. According to the purchase order, the city would pay $1,500 for one trap, $25 per squirrel, for up to 200 squirrels, at $5,000 total, plus two weeks of service at $1,190 total.

City spokesman Jason Johnson reiterated in an email the city has not deemed the service necessary, but has prepared the purchase order (PO) just in case, following discovery of the damage caused to the park by Hurricane Sally.

“As I mentioned before, after knowing we had several trees down and damaged, this purchase order was issued to get information about this service and determine costs,” he wrote. “It was part of a fact-finding mission in our initial recovery efforts right after the storm. Also, we often get POs in place quickly for storm recovery efforts to give the city the flexibility to quickly implement related services if they are deemed necessary.”

The city is still considering what comes next in the park’s restoration efforts, Johnson wrote.

“We would still need to answer many questions before even considering this type of work as an option in our overall plans to restore Bienville Square,” he wrote. “Since Hurricane Sally, we’ve engaged various community groups with an interest in Bienville Square as we consider the best ways to move forward with the park’s restoration. Whether or not any live trapping occurs will be one of several decisions that come out of that collaborative effort.”

No matter how the city handles the restoration effort, crews will be dispatched to cut down more of the oak trees in the square because of storm damage.

The city has begun work on removing five more trees from Bienville Square that have been deemed a risk to the public, according to a city statement.

“The city of Mobile’s urban forestry team, the Alabama Forestry Commission and a third-party team of arborists determined these five trees — two of which were damaged by other falling trees during Hurricane Sally — pose a risk to public safety in the park. Based on Federal Emergency Management Agency criteria and current tree care standards, they were recommended to be removed,” the statement read. “One of the trees is actively uprooting, three are suffering from unrecoverable heartwood exposure and another was slated for removal after impulse tomography scans revealed a significant lack of structural stability in its core. Together with the four trees that fell as the storm made landfall, a total of nine trees were lost as a result of damage sustained during Hurricane Sally.”

The process to take down the trees will result in the temporary closing of some parking spaces along the square.

“I want to thank our team members and the arborists convened by the Alabama Forestry Commission who helped us conduct a thorough and scientific third-party evaluation of trees throughout the city of Mobile,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in the statement. “While the damage sustained in Bienville Square was significant, we are dedicated to continuing our work to restore and protect this invaluable community asset.”

The wood saved from the tree removal will be turned over to the Mobile Arts Council and Executive Director Lucy Gafford to be used by artists who specialize in woodworking.

“When news of the Bienville oaks spread, hundreds of community members reached out to us, wanting to create new life from Sally’s destruction,” Gafford said in the statement. “Once the wood is in a more manageable state and we know how much will be salvageable, the Mobile Arts Council will work with the city and the tree service to determine how it will be divided, then put a call out to artists to apply for a piece. We plan to organize an exhibition of the works made with the fallen oaks sometime next year.”