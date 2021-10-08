Mobile’s two recycling centers will reopen next week, the city announced on Friday.

The centers located at 308 Pinehill Drive and 4851 Museum Drive are tentatively set to reopen for drop-offs at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, after the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority in Florida announced it would resume collection on Monday. ECUA has been closed since July due to a fire.

“We are grateful that so many Mobilians have made recycling part of their regular routines, and we are fully aware that the closure of our recycling centers due to the fire at ECUA’s facility has been an inconvenience,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement. “We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time, and we look forward to seeing residents making use of our recycling drop-off facilities again soon.”

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 13, the normal hours of operation for both city of Mobile recycling centers will be weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please remember that recycling at these two drop-off locations is a service provided for Mobile residents only.

In 2017, the city outsourced its recycling program by entering into two contracts with ECUA for a combined $1.2 million over three years. The Mobile City Council recently approved a contract extension, but the term for the agreement was shorter. The new contract also gives the city flexibility in contracting other services if the ECUA facility is offline.

For more information, call 251-208-5311 or visit our recycling page here.