Mobile officials will move forward with plans to design a passenger rail station, despite Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision to not provide state funding for the restoration of Amtrak service in the city.

The city has selected Mott MacDonald to design a new passenger rail station in Downtown Mobile. The project will include the creation of a station area master plan and architectural design. The Southern Rail Commission awarded a $233,000 grant to the City of Mobile to fund the project last year.

The proposed site for the station will be near the intersection of Government and Water streets in downtown Mobile, adjacent to Cooper Riverside Park.

A resolution authorizing the contract, co-sponsored by Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Councilman Levon Manzie, is on the agenda for today’s scheduled meeting of the Mobile City Council.

The proposed rail station would connect visitors to waterfront attractions, including the Mobile, Alabama Cruise Terminal, Cooper Riverside Park, GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico and the Mobile Convention Center.

“This design work will ensure we are prepared if funding should become available for passenger rail,” Stimpson said. “This is a great opportunity for Mobile, particularly with our expanding tourist economy, Carnival cruises and a revitalized downtown. We will continue to work closely with the State of Alabama, the Port of Mobile and with our neighboring communities along the Gulf Coast as part of the effort to re-establish passenger rail service.”

Pending City Council approval, the work will begin immediately upon issuance of a notice to proceed.