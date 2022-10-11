A call from a local pastor to make an annexation process more open revealed additional details about the city’s growth plan that haven’t yet been made public.

The Rev. Cleveland McFarland, a pastor at St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, told members of the Mobile City Council at a regular meeting on Tuesday he was concerned over what he said were secret meetings being held on the subject.

“There are backroom meetings on annexation that I think should be made public,” he said.

When asked to provide an update on the annexation process by Council Vice President Gina Gregory, City Chief of Staff James Barber told the board the administration was still gathering information on the subject. He added Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office has met with concerned groups and councilors twice.

“A lot has changed,” Barber said, referring to the plan. “At some point, all the information will need to be made public. We’ll seek input from the public.”

Stimpson’s office has been somewhat tight-lipped about the future annexation plans. District 2 Councilman William Carroll has said plans called for the addition of 26,000 residents into the city limits. However, most recently, a spokeswoman for the city told Lagniappe the number is no longer set at 26,000 new residents.

When the plan is released to the public and officially put on the council’s agenda, the elected body will decide whether or not to allow the prospective residents to vote in an annexation referendum.

A supermajority, or five council votes, will be needed to allow the referendum. The annexation vote itself will only need a supermajority from the participating voters to pass.

A 2019 annexation push was blocked from making it to the ballot box after only four councilors voted to allow the referendum. Carroll asked Barber to add a group of local pastors, including McFarland, to the administration’s list of stakeholders for future meetings.

In addition to asking for more public information on the annexation plan, McFarland asked several questions of councilors related to it. For example, he asked if the council has considered what has caused residents to leave Mobile. District 1 Councilman Cory Penn attempted to answer that question.

“We already know why people are moving out of Mobile,” he said. “We don’t have housing.”

In addition, Penn said, crime is an issue as well as a lack of resources in his district. Penn said there are no sidewalks in his Beau Terra neighborhood and he complained that he had to take his daughter to a park to teach her how to ride a bike.

As for “backroom meetings,” Penn said everything he’s asked for with annexation has been out in the open.

“There has been no backroom conversations going on for me,” he said. “Everything I’ve asked has been public.”

District 6 Councilman Scott Jones assured McFarland and others the process would be transparent. He also reiterated he’s in favor of annexation.

“I want the city to grow,” he said. “I want us to prosper.”