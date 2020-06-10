Eric Blackmon feels the chill of intimidation whenever he passes a Confederate memorial, or sees a replica of the stars and bars waving in the air. As a black male, he believes the monuments are a reminder of the struggles faced by minorities in the south for generations.

“It symbolizes those negative attitudes,” he said. “It’s intimidating.”

While he doesn’t want the monuments to be within public view or city parks, Blackmon also said he doesn’t want the symbols to disappear completely.

“I feel like it does need to be in a museum,” he said. “I don’t want the history to be erased. We already don’t have a complete and accurate history that is taught in school.”

Blackmon joined a group of like-minded Mobilians on Saturday in a march and protest aimed at removing certain Confederate symbols from the city. The march, from Ryan Park to Mardi Gras Park downtown, was planned before the city took down a statue honoring Admiral Raphael Semmes at the corner of Government and Royal streets on Friday morning.

Semmes statue

In the early hours of Friday, June 5, city workers removed a statue of Confederate Admiral Raphael Semmes that has stood in downtown Mobile since 1901.

The removal comes as cities around the South have debated the merits of Confederate monuments and memorials in the wake of national unrest and protests following the death of George Floyd. Hours after the 119-year-old monument unexpectedly disappeared from downtown, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson issued a statement saying it was moved to an undisclosed location upon his orders.

In an interview with Lagniappe, Stimpson said he made the decision to move the statue after hearing about a planned protest and after speaking with mayors Randall Woodfin of Birmingham and Tommy Battle of Huntsville, where each city endured clashes between protesters and police the previous week. Stimpson said his office spoke with a number of councilors about the decision, but did not reach out to the body as a whole.

“If we had done it in daylight it would have garnered a lot of exposure,” Stimpson said. “This way we were able to do it in a less volatile situation.”

The statue was commissioned and is maintained by the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) and was rededicated in 2000.

Though it was originally closer to the waterfront, it has been at the intersection of Government and Royal streets for decades.

Its removal comes only a few days after it was vandalized with anti-police and anti-Confederacy sentiments. A local man, 20-year-old Mitchell Bond, was arrested and charged with “defacing a venerated object” June 2.

A spokesman for the SCV Admiral Raphael Semmes Camp #11, which commissioned and maintains the monument, said he had “several long discussions” with Public Safety Director James Barber this week about the statue, but “removal was not an option.”

The spokesman, who asked not to be named in this story, said the group’s ancestors raised the initial $5,000 over three years to have the statue sculpted and placed near the water. It was moved to the mouth of the Bankhead Tunnel when the Convention Center was built.

“Never dreamed in 20 to 30 years that this would be the end result,” he said of the statue coming down.

The statue of Semmes, who was an admiral in the Confederate Navy, has not drawn as much attention from those hoping to remove testaments to the Confederacy as monuments dedicated to other, more prominent figures such as Gen. Robert E. Lee or former Confederate States President Jefferson Davis.

However, it has been the subject of some contention since 2015, when a number of Southern cities began discussions about removing symbols of the Confederacy after a white supremacist shooting left nine African Americans dead at a church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Around the same time, the famous Admiral Semmes Hotel in downtown Mobile changed its name to simply The Admiral. The Semmes statue was supposedly targeted for unlawful removal by the hacking collective Anonymous in August 2017, though no efforts to pull the figure down ever materialized.

The 2017 incident did draw out supporters of removing the statue, as well as others who opposed it.

The SCV spokesman told Lagniappe the statue is “an iconic piece of Mobile history” and a “premier piece of statuary” in the city. Semmes was born outside the city, but moved here as a nationally recognized figure to make Mobile his home, the spokesman said.

Earlier last week, the city of Birmingham removed a controversial Confederate monument in one of its parks after it was damaged by protestors during demonstrations on May 31. The monument in Linn Park has been a source of contention and lawsuits between the city and the state of Alabama for several years.

In response to previous efforts to remove the monument, the State Legislature passed the Alabama Monuments Preservation Act in 2017, which was intended to protect “architecturally significant buildings, memorial buildings, memorial streets and monuments located on public property for 40 or more years.”

It had the effect of preventing cities from renaming, removing or repurposing anything commemorating the Confederacy without expressed permission from the Alabama Legislature.

After Birmingham used wooden panels to cover the Confederate monument in Linn Park, the state cited the law to file suit against the city. After two years, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled in the state’s favor, but found that the $25,000 civil fine established by the law could only be issued once.

In March, the Legislature was on a fast track to amend the Monuments Preservation Act to allow a civil fine to be assessed each day a monument is removed or obstructed, but the bill died when state lawmakers adjourned the regular session early due to the emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office filed another lawsuit against the city of Birmingham after Mayor Woodfin had the Linn Park monument removed following the May 31 protests. Marshall has clarified, even if his lawsuit is successful, the city could only be fined $25,000 once. Activists supporting the removal have already raised more than three times that amount.

The city remains tight-lipped about the statue’s future, as it’s unclear whether Stimpson’s action was temporary or permanent. In a letter obtained by Lagniappe, city attorney Ricardo Woods advocated for calling the removal temporarily to avoid paying the fine. He wrote that a provision in the 2017 law allows for statues to be removed temporarily for the “protection, preservation, care, repair or restoration” of monuments.

Woods then referenced Saturday’s march and Tuesday’s case of vandalism as reasons why the city could legally take the statue down.

“It will undoubtedly be difficult for the city to protect and preserve the statue from further vandalism and irreparable damage in its current location without creating unacceptable risks of civil unrest, violence and injury to both people and property,” Woods wrote. “As a result, temporarily relocating the statue is a proper and appropriate measure and means to protect and preserve it in that vein.”

While the city has cited the legality of taking the statue down temporarily, there’s been no indication that’s what it actually plans to do. Unlike the similar situation in Birmingham, the Semmes statue’s relocation hasn’t prompted a firm response from Marshall.

On Tuesday, June 9, Stimpson said his office has had ongoing conversions with Marshall’s office over the statue’s removal. Stimpson said there would be more clarity on the subject in a few days.

When the statue in Birmingham was removed Monday evening, Marshall filed a lawsuit against the city within a matter of hours. Currently, there seems to be some confusion about how his office will address the situation in Mobile.

“There have been conflicting reports concerning the circumstances surrounding the removal of the historic Admiral Semmes statue from downtown Mobile. The Attorney General is presently gathering more facts to make a determination of whether the law has been violated,” Marshall’s office told Lagniappe in a statement Saturday. “If the Attorney General finds that a violation of the law has occurred, he will take appropriate steps to enforce it.”

The Mobile County Democratic Executive Committee (MCDEC) released a statement Monday, June 8 calling on Stimpson to permanently remove the statue.

“The city of Mobile has taken the wonderful step of removing the Admiral Raphael Semmes statue, but only temporarily,” MCDEC Vice-Chair of Minority Affairs Cordell Spires Jr. wrote. “Temporary is not enough. This statue stands for the divisive and racist ideals of the Confederacy. In this majority-black city, there is no reason that a symbol of such dark times should ever stand again.”

While the statue was across the street from the History Museum of Mobile, activists and others have suggested it and other monuments like it be placed inside a museum. Museum Director Meg Fowler said she hasn’t heard anything about the statue’s future, but would welcome the statue at the museum.

As for moving the statue inside the museum, the SCV spokesman said the statue is “site specific” and was “built for the site.” He said he would prefer the Semmes Camp keep ownership of it.

“After what the city has done, I’d prefer it not to be on city property,” he said.

Stimpson said the current ownership of the statue is in dispute. Regardless, he advocated for community input to determine its future, but added that if the city could claim ownership, it would ultimately be a council decision.

Council reaction

Council President Levon Manzie said he wasn’t surprised the statue was taken down. He had been in conversations with the mayor’s office about it for some time. He said it was the right decision.

“I believe in the atmosphere we’re in now and the place we’re in as a city, a state and a nation, it was the right move,” Manzie said. “There are other places where the statue can be on appropriate display.”

Councilman Fred Richardson said he hasn’t heard many complaints from the black community about the statue, but had heard from folks in the white community.

“I can’t comment because I don’t know what he’s doing,” Richardson said of Stimpson’s actions. “He has probably gotten the same calls I have.”

District 4 Councilman John Williams criticized Stimpson for removing the statue in the pre-dawn hours without notifying councilors of the decision.

“At 2 a.m. they removed a 120-year-old statue,” Williams said. “That discussion didn’t come up at midnight. This would’ve been a time that consultation would’ve been a good idea.”

Williams wasn’t even advocating for a council vote on the subject necessarily, he said. He wanted to just be informed about the city doing what he believes would constitute a violation of state laws protecting monuments and memorials that are more than 40 years old. Stimpson’s administration has maintained the removal was legal, but has not elaborated on how. Either way, Williams said the council may have agreed with the mayor’s actions and a supermajority of five members may have approved it … if only they’d known about it.

“Just let us know; send a text,” Williams said. “We get texts any time a controversial street is going to be resurfaced, but when the city breaks state law, we don’t hear anything.”

Williams acknowledged the planned demonstration at the statue on Sunday. He called the people demanding to see the statue removed a “faction,” implying Stimpson made the decision based on pressure from the group.

“I just think it’s the wrong way to go about things,” he said. “Retreat in the face of the enemy is never a victory.”

Reporters Jason Johnson and Gabriel Tynes contributed to this report.