The city of Mobile and a non-profit called Mission Serve have teamed up to paint and fix up five houses in Crichton and Toulminville this week.

Mission Serve, a faith-based organization that pairs students with service projects, took advantage of the city’s volunteer paint program to fix up houses in a number of neighborhoods, including along Andrews Street.

Jeremy Myers with the Atlanta-area-based Mission Serve gives teenagers an opportunity to volunteer for various projects nationwide. The students pay expenses to help the church-based operation.

“The kids pay to be here,” Myers said. “They use their own financial resources to do this and we’re excited to have them here.”

Mission Serve came to Mobile with 68 volunteers from churches in Indiana and North Carolina. They painted and did other minor repairs. The group began work on the five houses on Monday, Myers said, and completed most of the work by Thursday. The group spent half the day on Wednesday at the beach.

A home at 1861 Andrews Street received a fresh coat of gray paint with white trim. Myers said the group had just finished painting and replacing some of the wood siding on it.

“There was a lot of painting that went on,” he said.

The five houses the group worked on included three along Andrews Street. The group also did a sixth house earlier in the year. The program helps to revitalize neighborhoods, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said.

“It’s a huge win for the city and the street these houses are on because of the ability to lift up the area,” he said.

The homes impacted are owned by elderly residents who don’t have the resources available to do the work themselves. The city’s $70,000 portion of funding for the project for this year comes from a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funding will pay for more house painting.

The city began the program last year and refurbished 12 homes. The city has completed seven homes so far this year.

District 1 Councilman Cory Penn, who represents both Crichton and Toulminville, praised the work of the volunteers at a press event Thursday.

“I’m really excited about it,” he said.