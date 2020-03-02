Mobile City Councilwoman Gina Gregory and the city’s Director of Community Engagement Anitra Henderson will be among the featured speakers for a conversation on ‘Political Engagement in Uncertain Times,’ sponsored by the University of South Alabama’s College of Arts and Sciences Diversity Committee.

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 18 at 5 p.m. in the USA Student Center Ballroom and is open to students, faculty and the local community. Other speakers include former congressional candidate Robert Kennedy Jr., Pulitizer Prize winning journalist Cynthia Tucker and USA Student Government Association President Sahilee Waitman.

The event will take place in the USA Student Center ballroom and will be moderated by USA Office of Community Engagement Director Shannon Shelley-Tremblay.