Beginning December 12, the city of Mobile will be replacing and upgrading hundreds of lighting fixtures along interstates 10 and 65 to improve safety and the overall appearance of these major routes.
Earlier this year, the Mobile City Council approved Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s plan to allocate $2 million to repair, upgrade and replace 1,600 lights along the interstate highways with new LED bulbs. The project will make these highly trafficked areas safer for motorists by improving visibility at night and repairing multiple lights that sustained damage during hurricanes last fall.
“Public Safety remains a top priority for this administration and that includes safety on our roadways,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a press release. “Our Public Works team has put together a plan that will allow us to upgrade and replace hundreds of lights in a single effort, which will be much more effective than replacing them individually over time. I’d also like to thank the Mobile City Council for supporting this project.”
This project will also complement ongoing work the city and Alabama Power is doing to upgrade other fixtures throughout the community with brighter, more energy efficient LED bulbs. To date, Alabama Power has converted more than 18,000 of its own lights to LED. The city has converted another 2,529 light fixtures across Mobile.
Completing the work along 10 and 65 will require some temporary lane and ramp closures as the lights are replaced. The project is expected to take about 40 working days to complete. The schedule is as follows:
- December 12 (nighttime operations) 9 pm to 5 am
-
- I-65 NB from Hwy 90 to Springhill Ave, outside lane closure
- I-65 SB from US 45 to Springhill Ave, outside lane closure
- December 13 (nighttime operations) – I-65 SB from US 45 to Hwy 90, outside lane closure
- 9 pm to 5 am
- I-65 NB from Springhill Ave to US-45, outside lane closure
- I-65 SB from Springhill Ave to US-90, outside lane closure
- December 14 (nighttime operations)
- 8 pm to 5 am
- I-10 EB from I-65 to Virginia St, inside lane closure
- December 15 (nighttime operations)
- 8 pm to 5 am
- I-10 WB from Virginia St to I-65, inside lane closure
- December 16 (nighttime operations)
- 8 pm to 5 am except for Bayway which will be 9 pm – 5 am
- I-65 SB Ramp to I-10 EB, ramp closure
- Dauphin Island Parkway
- SB DIP Ramp to EB I-10, ramp closure
- NB DIP Ramp to EB I-10, ramp closure
- NB & SB DIP, outside lane closure
- I-10 EB & WB from Wallace Tunnel to Mobile City Limits (Tensaw River) , outside lane closure
- December 20 (daytime operations)
- Michigan Avenue Interchange, rolling lane closure
- I-10 Service Roads between Broad and Duval, rolling lane closure
- I-165 NB from Water St to Bay Bridge Road, inside lane closure
- December 21 (daytime operations)
- Bay Bridge Road & Cochrane Bridge from I-165 to East end of Cochrane Bridge (EB & WB), outside lane closure
- January 3 (nighttime operations)
- 9 pm – 5 am
- I-65 SB off ramp at US 90, outside lane closure
- US 90 EB & WB from I-65 to Lakeside Dr, outside lane closure
- January 4 (nighttime operations)
- 8 pm – 5 am
- I-10 EB off ramp at DIP
- I-10 WB off ramp at DIP
This page is available to our local subscribers. Join now at a special rate.
During December,get the best deal all year. Give (or get) a subscription to Lagniappe with TWO months FREE with an annual subscription. Click here to find out more.. Check it out now.
Already a member of the Lagniappe family? Sign in by clicking here