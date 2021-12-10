Beginning December 12, the city of Mobile will be replacing and upgrading hundreds of lighting fixtures along interstates 10 and 65 to improve safety and the overall appearance of these major routes.

Earlier this year, the Mobile City Council approved Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s plan to allocate $2 million to repair, upgrade and replace 1,600 lights along the interstate highways with new LED bulbs. The project will make these highly trafficked areas safer for motorists by improving visibility at night and repairing multiple lights that sustained damage during hurricanes last fall.

“Public Safety remains a top priority for this administration and that includes safety on our roadways,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a press release. “Our Public Works team has put together a plan that will allow us to upgrade and replace hundreds of lights in a single effort, which will be much more effective than replacing them individually over time. I’d also like to thank the Mobile City Council for supporting this project.”

This project will also complement ongoing work the city and Alabama Power is doing to upgrade other fixtures throughout the community with brighter, more energy efficient LED bulbs. To date, Alabama Power has converted more than 18,000 of its own lights to LED. The city has converted another 2,529 light fixtures across Mobile.

Completing the work along 10 and 65 will require some temporary lane and ramp closures as the lights are replaced. The project is expected to take about 40 working days to complete. The schedule is as follows: