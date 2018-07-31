The City of Mobile is now transforming how blighted structures are secured following a unanimous City Council vote to change boarding standards. Mayor Sandy Stimpson introduced the new legislation last month.

Rather than boarding windows with plywood, City contractors will now be required to use a sheeting material that is thick, clear and shatter resistant. This change applies to broken or missing windows and sliding glass doors.

The traditional practice of boarding up windows with plywood further contributes to blight leading to an increase in crime and a decline in property values, particularly in neighborhoods with a large number of vacant and abandoned buildings.

“I applaud the City Council for approving this transformative legislation,” Stimpson said in a statement. “Boarding windows with plywood is not just an eye sore. It’s unsafe, unhealthy and damaging to the entire street. By making this small change, we can make a huge difference by stimulating economic activity and creating more vibrant neighborhoods. We will continue to fight blight by deploying the right tools to the right structures for faster solutions. Improving the City of Mobile’s ability to address blighted structures is one of the critical steps to revitalizing our neighborhoods.”

SecureView, the creator of the sheeting material, will offer free training for all City contractors on the installation process. You can watch how replacing boarded windows on blighted homes can transform a neighborhood.