The city is one step closer to honoring Mobile’s baseball history, as Mayor Sandy Stimspon and a committee will choose one of five artists to create the statues of the Port City’s five hall of famers.

The 16-member Hall of Fame Statue Selection Committee, chaired by former City Councilman John Williams, has already helped whittle the 13 respondents to a request for proposals down to five finalists, Director of Civic and Cultural Affairs Matt Anderson told reporters at a press conference at the Mobile Arts Council office, where the statue mockups are currently on display for the public.

“The committee has sifted through the applications of 13 artist groups from nine states and came up with these five,” Anderson said. “These five groups will present to the committee on Friday (Dec. 10).”

The mockups being considered all have one thing in common. They are all the likenesses of Mobile native Hammerin’ Hank Aaron in different poses. The finalists include two artist groups from Alabama, as well as one from Idaho, one from Michigan and one from Georgia, Anderson said.

They include: Cory Swindle at Fairhope Foundry; Caleb Kola O’Connor and Chip Taylor O’Connor at Chip Taylor Fine Bronze Sculpting in Tuscaloosa; Vic McCallum at Highlander Studio; Ben Victor at Victor Studios and Brett Grill at JBG Sculptor.

While a budget has not yet been established for the project, Anderson said the anticipated price for each statue would most likely factor into the committee’s and Stimpson’s decision. As for how involved the committee would be in the selection process, Anderson called them a “guiding light.”

The committee could make a selection on Friday, but an announcement isn’t expected until the city unveils new plans for the riverfront. The committee includes: Anderson, Mobile Sports Authority Director Danny Corte, Mobile Arts Council Executive Director Lucy Gafford, Cleon Jones, Robert Brazile, Stephen Clements, Peter Albrecht, Jill Stork, Kendall Wall, Brandt Wilhelm, Donnie Brown, Jeff Kahn, Melvin Cole, Charles Smith and Eddie Pearson.

The selected sculptor would begin work on a final Aaron piece before creating bronze statues for the city’s other baseball hall of famers, including Willie McCovey, Ozzie Smith, Billy Williams and Satchel Paige. The chosen artist team will also have the option to create a bronze likeness of Brazile, a Pro Football Hall of Fame member. The final statues will be placed in what the city is calling a Baseball Hall of Fame Courtyard near Cooper Riverside Park. Anderson said the city expects delivery of an Aaron statue first in 2022, with the rest in place by the end of 2023.