In the coming weeks, the Mobile City Council will begin debate on an ordinance that would make it illegal to camp in public spaces, like parks and rights-of-way.

The proposal immediately began to get questions from councilors who thought it was aimed at the city’s homeless population, which stands at about 600, but sponsor Councilman Ben Reynolds, who represents District 4, said it was about the health and safety of Mobile’s residents.

“This is not about addressing the homeless issue,” he said during a pre-conference meeting. “This is about the health issue.”

At a cleanup event in District 4 over the weekend, Reynolds said community members picked up two tons of litter.

“I’m sure this will impact homeless people in some respect,” Reynolds said. “I welcome the homeless discussion in the future.”

The ordinance specifically prohibits camping, storing personal property, or limiting ingress and egress on public spaces. Mobile police officers will be instructed to first give a warning before making an arrest or citing someone for the offense. If found guilty, fines for the offense can range from $100 to $500, or up to six months in jail.

As written, the ordinance would make it illegal for kids or families to camp in parks for fun, council attorney Chris Arledge told Councilman William Carroll. Arledge added that a provision could be added to allow children or families to camp in parks with a permit.

Carroll asked that the council be cautious about moving forward with the proposal. For instance, he said this would not be a remedy for what he called “chronic homelessness,” which he described as those individuals who chose to be homeless and don’t want any help that may be provided.

“We have to be careful how we address and affect lifestyles in the city,” Carroll said. “We need to make sure this does not have unintended consequences.”

Diane Keith, who told councilors she was a formerly homeless client of Housing First, said the ordinance was the wrong way to deal with homelessness in the city.

“Public property is where the city should be helping the homeless,” she said. “The city shouldn’t be pushing them to private property or into the woods.”

Council President C.J. Small asked the public safety committee to take up the proposal in an upcoming meeting. The council voted to hold the ordinance over for one week until a decision on the meeting was made.