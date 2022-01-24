The City of Mobile will host two virtual town hall meetings on Tuesday, Jan. 25, regarding the ongoing efforts to redraw the lines of all seven Mobile City Council districts.

Both presentations will be hosted on the city’s Facebook page. The first will start at noon and the second will begin at 5 p.m.

Anyone who can’t watch the presentations live can access them at www.facebook.com/cityofmobile any time after they’ve concluded.

The City will soon be rolling out some additional tools to help Mobilians track the redistricting process and provide feedback to city officials more easily. Those tools will be covered during the meetings tomorrow along with other information about the redistricting process moving forward.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office initially released a map to members of the media showing four majority Black districts, according to overall population, and five total non-white majority districts.

In the initial release, District 7 becomes majority Black, while District 5 shows no clear majority either way.

However, the maps have since changed and continue to change. The latest map released to the public still shows a solid Black majority of 51 percent in District 7, according to total population numbers, but there is no clear majority when it comes to voting age population. The Black voting age population drops to 48 percent.

The administration has until Feb. 12 to present the map and numbers to the council as an ordinance. Once the ordinance is presented, the council has six months to change it, or adopt it with five votes. If the council fails to act, the administration’s plan goes into effect.