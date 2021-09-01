A $6 million rebuild of Texas Street will begin Oct. 1 and marks yet another partnership between the city, the county and Mobile Area Water and Sewer System.

The project, which will use $3.5 million in county pay-as-you-go funding, $2 million in funding from MAWSS and $600,000 in city capital improvement funds, won’t just resurface the roadway from Broad to Ann streets, but will include a complete rebuild of the infrastructure underneath, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. The project will replace the surface, the sidewalks, the drainage as well as replace water, sewer and gas lines under the roadway.

“The infrastructure under the street is in complete failure,” Stimpson said.

Council President Levon Manzie, who represents residents along Texas Street, said anyone driving the 4,000 feet and nine blocks from Broad to Ann on Texas Street knows the project is needed.

“The citizens who drive up and down the street ought to expect better and I’m excited that, as a city, we can provide better,” Manzie said. “It will be disruptive, but at the end you’ll have a brand new Texas Street.”

He said the street’s proximity to the Brookley Aeroplex and the future home of Mobile’s commercial airport, played a role in the project happening now. However, Manzie also noted that the street’s proximity to two historic districts, South Oakleigh/Texas Hill and Down the Bay also was a factor.

The upcoming rebuild of Broad Street in that area was also a factor, Stimpson said. Crews are currently using a $14 million federal grant to rebuild Broad Street from Beauregard Street to Brookley. Contractors have currently made it to the intersection of Government Street, but eventually will continue the project all the way to the airport. However, Stimpson said, the Texas Street rebuild must happen first.

The work on Texas Street is expected to take about six months, weather depending.

The investment from MAWSS is a significant portion of the total, but the work is needed, Water and Sewer Operations Manager Rusty Lomax told members of the press gathered at the intersection of Broad and Texas streets.

“About half the water (pipes) will need to be replaced,” he said, when asked about the scope of the project. “Most of it predates our records, which means it’s more than 70 years old.”

John G. Walton, the contractor picked for the new street project, was the contractor on a rebuild of Baltimore Street, which is almost finished. Walton said he’s received thank you notes for the improvements along the District 3 corridor.

“A rebuild like this can completely change the whole neighborhood,” he said.

Stimspon agreed, adding that work on the roadway can be a catalyst for improvements to individual private property.

“It improves property values and inspires homeowners to take care of their property,” he said. “It’s infectious in neighborhoods and makes the whole area look better.”