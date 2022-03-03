The city and Visit Mobile have combined to spend more than $120,000 on improvements to the Mobile, Alabama Cruise Terminal, as a Carnival cruise ship makes its long-awaited return to the Port City.

As the Carnival Ecstasy docked at the terminal Thursday morning in preparation for its Saturday departure, city officials discussed changes and improvements to the terminal they hope will help drive tourism.

The improvements include a mural painted by local artist Ginger Woechan. The mural features Mobile-specific tourist sites, like the USS Alabama, the Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception and Ketchum Fountain. Woechan said the mural took her 15 days to complete.

“This is Mobile,” she said. “I wanted to represent the city and how much vibrance we have.”

In addition to the mural, Visit Mobile also installed monitors in the terminal that show a video on a loop of popular spots in Mobile. The mural and the monitors cost between $40,000 and $50,000, Visit Mobile CEO David Clark said. He believes it was worth the long-term investment in marketing the city.

“This is cheap compared to the future of all of this,” Clark said.

Cruising brings about 3,000 visitors to Mobile for each departure and annually those cruise passengers account for 35,000 hotel room nights, Clark said.

Clark also praised Woechan for the large mural.

“Ginger did a great job,” he said. “She said it took her 15 days, but it would take me 15 years to complete it.”

The city recently paid to repair elevator floors at the terminal and bought golf carts. The elevator repair cost about $55,000, while the city spent about $15,000 on the golf carts that will be used to shuttle elderly passengers to and from vehicles.

The city is spending the money on the improvements, despite a somewhat uncertain future when it comes to Carnival in the city. The cruise company has confirmed that it will, at least temporarily, leave Mobile in October of this year. A contract between the city and the company expires the next month and a contract extension, to date, has not been signed.

Despite this, Mayor Sandy Stimpson told reporters he’s confident Carnival will be back in the Port City as soon as October of 2023. He said he would be meeting with Carnival President Christine Duffy on Friday, ahead of a planned celebration Saturday for the cruise line’s first voyage out of Mobile in almost two years.

“I feel very good we’ll be in good shape,” he said.

As for spending the money on the terminal without a new contract in place, Stimpson said the city has to maintain the building regardless of whether a ship docks there or not.

“You can’t have a building like this and not spend money on it,” he said. “You want to maintain it, but you don’t have to be extravagant. You want to maintain it to a certain level.”

From now until October, Clark said the cruise ship would have an economic impact to the city of about $8 million.