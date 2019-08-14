To the editor:

As both a homeowner and a landlord in downtown Mobile, I am alarmed at the plans for the replacement of the Mobile Civic Center. An outdoor arena makes little sense given that Mobile is one of the rainiest cities in the United States. And since two of my commercial tenants sell food, I object to the city funding competition to them without providing matching support to local restaurants.

I urge that the city explore other options and streamline the bid proposal process so that other commercial developers can be attracted to this project. As the situation stands, this plan does not work commercially or beneficially to the people of Mobile. Relying on an influx of tourists, å la the Maritime Museum, is at best a fantasy and at worst a nightmare.

I am drawing up a petition and I hope that my fellow citizens will join me in objecting to this project.

Samuel Russell Adams

Mobile