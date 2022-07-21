The Mobile Planning Commission could consider, as early as next month, new zoning regulations on the Civic Center property, signaling the start of a redevelopment project that has yet to be made public.

The Planning Commission is set to schedule the public hearing to create a special district for the property at its regular meeting on Thursday, July 21. The agenda item has members of the Mobile City Council concerned about transparency in the process.

The council has previously agreed to a contract with Populous to come up with a master plan for the site, after many plans never came to fruition. In May, Mayor Sandy Stimpson told a group at a Downtown Mobile Alliance event that Populous would be back with a plan in “60 to 90 days.” That timeline would mean a master plan should be available soon.

Executive Director of Public Works Jim DeLapp told councilors at a pre-conference meeting that the Planning Commission is working with Populous and the master plan does require the ability to change the zoning. Previously, the Civic Center property did not have zoning and was part of a special district, DeLapp said.

An issue for councilors is the appearance that a plan exists before one is made public. District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds called the proposed action by the commission “premature.”

“It’s not that I want to slow the process, but until we get the populous proposal back and get public feedback, I think it’s premature,” Reynolds said. “I don’t want to make all these changes and get the Populous report back and find ourselves in a tough situation.”

DeLapp said city staff wanted to have a discussion about the project with councilors and suggested a possible “special session,” or special called meeting to do it.

“We have all the teams together,” DeLapp said. “The design they’re proposing includes rezoning.”

Council Vice President Gina Gregory suggested calling a meeting with councilors and the Planning Commission about moving forward.

District 2 Councilman William Carroll agreed with Reynolds, arguing that the council is the only entity that can change zoning without a plan to move forward. Carroll also mentioned a timeline of about a year and a half.

“A master plan needs to be finished,” he said. “I’m all in favor of it and I understand the timeline, but we still need to have a master plan in place.”

In other business, the council approved a $60,000 contract amendment with Republic of Mobile to haul the city’s collected recycling to Baton Rouge, instead of Pensacola due to issues at the facility in Florida.

The contract runs through the end of next month, Chief Resilence Officer Casi Callaway told councilors. The city’s two recycling dropoff locations — on Pinehill Drive and Museum Drive — have been besieged by issues related to the city’s normal contractor, Emerald Coast Utilities Authority. This contract will allow those locations to remain open, but neither will be allowed to take glass for the time being, Callaway said.