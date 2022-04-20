In a Good Friday hearing, Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Ben Brooks elected to stay a civil lawsuit filed by several customers of the Water Works & Sewer Board of the city of Prichard. Although the lawsuit predates criminal charges alleging former manager Nia Bradley misspent hundreds of thousands of dollars of public funds on personal expenses including luxury clothing from Gucci and Louis Vuitton, Brooks agreed with defense attorneys that the two cases represent parallel proceedings.

Neither Bradley nor an attorney on her behalf was present in the courtroom Friday, but attorneys representing her co-defendants in the lawsuit — the Prichard Water Board collectively, plus past and present board members individually — argued the case should be postponed because parallel proceedings may threaten any defendant’s Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.

Brooks directed the two parties to file a joint motion to stay (below) by Monday, indicating his inclination would be to grant it.

“I can’t imagine a situation where a Prichard Water Board member or Nia Bradley would give interrogatories or depositions and it would not raise a Fifth Amendment case,” Brooks said, comparing it to a DUI case with injuries or death, which would likely spur both criminal and civil complaints. “[The cases] are profoundly intertwined and overlapping. If I allow discovery to proceed, Nia Bradley’s attorney is going to mandamus me so fast. And the Supreme Court will issue a writ of mandamus. I’ve seen it. The proper choice is to stay until the criminal case is resolved.”

Attorney Roger Varner initially filed the lawsuit on Jan. 20, on behalf of a pair of customers who alleged they erroneously received a $2,500 bill late last year, leading the Water Board to cut off their service the week of Thanksgiving. In the original complaint, Varner sought an injunction and causes including breach of contract and negligence.

In early February, after Lagniappe published a report of credit card expenses indicating Bradley and others spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on unapproved personal expenses, Varner amended the complaint to add another defendant who allegedly received her own erroneous $2,100 bill. But he also added claims of outrage, unfair and deceptive trade practices, breach of fiduciary duty, conversion and theft against Bradley and others, alleging more than $4 million vanished from Water Board accounts.

In court Friday, Varner argued for the civil case to proceed, as he said the criminal case against Bradley is a “slight overlap” with his case. Separately, in what he characterized as a small victory last week, Varner told Lagniappe an evidentiary hearing in the case scheduled Thursday was canceled after the parties agreed to postpone payments on contested bills until after the civil case is settled. His lawsuit now names 13 individual plaintiffs, and he said the agreement will apply to all his clients in the suit.