An Equal Pay Bill introduced by Rep. Adline Clarke, D-Mobile, won bipartisan approval from the Alabama House Commerce and Small Business Committee Tuesday and is now moving to the House floor.

“Today is a great day for the people of Alabama,” Clarke said. “This legislation, which will ensure equal pay for equal work, will strengthen our families across the state.”

As written, HB225 would prohibit any employer in Alabama from paying any employees at lower rates than those paid to employees of the opposite sex for substantially similar work.

Nearly every state has laws prohibiting employers from paying workers differently based solely on their gender, leaving only Alabama and Mississippi left to pass such legislation.

Clarke introduced her bill April 2 to coincide with ‘Equal Pay Day” — a date demonstrates how far into the year women must work in order to earn the equivalence of what men have earned in the previous year.

HB225 is co-sponsored by Representatives Alexander, Baker, Boyd, Bracy, Coleman, Collins, Drummond, Faust, Fincher, Forte. Gaston, Givan, Gray, Hall, Hatcher, Hollis, Lawrence, McCampbell, Moore (M), Morris, Nordgren, Rafferty, Rogers, Rowe, Scott, Shaver, Shiver, Stringer, Warren, Wilcox and Wood (D).