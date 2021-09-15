Photo | Provided

Democratic State Rep. Adline Clarke was ready for the questions. She was prepared with pamphlets and other handouts if lawmakers needed clarification on Alabama’s equal pay bill. Clarke carried everything she needed in a tote bag, including a signed copy of Lilly Ledbetter’s book, “Grace and Grit,” for inspiration.

The bill became law in 2019 and the now-famous tote bag is on display in an exhibit at the Alabama Department of Archives and History.

“I carried it for two years,” Clarke said of the bag in a phone interview with Lagniappe. “I had all my equal pay notes in it, including fliers. I did a lot of research.”

The bag, the signed copy of Ledbetter’s book and a copy of one of Clarke’s fliers are all part of an exhibit called “Justice Not Favor: Alabama Women and the Vote,” which opened last month in Montgomery and is set to run through May 31, 2022.

“It was very enlightening,” Clarke said of the experience pushing the bill through the Legislature. “I’m proud to be a part of it.”

The memorabilia from Clarke and other female Alabama legislators are in a section of the exhibit called “A Seat at the Table.” This part of the exhibit also includes political material from State Sen. Vivian Figures and Ann Bedsole, a former State House and Senate member.

State Department of Archives and History Communications Coordinator Georgia Ann Hudson said the exhibit had been planned for last year to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women across the country the right to vote.

“We had planned on opening the exhibit in 2020, which was called ‘Year of the Alabama Woman,’” Hudson said. “We changed those plans due to COVID-19 and pushed it back to 2021.”

The exhibit takes the long view on women’s suffrage, said Scotty Kirkland, coordinator of exhibits, publications and programs for the department. It spans the late 19th and early 20th century, when women became more involved in politics nationwide, he said. This includes the progressive era, as well as the temperance movement and anti-child labor movement.

“It was when Alabama women realized they needed access to the ballot for the most success in these causes,” Kirkland said.

The exhibit includes 100 photographs, artifacts and printed pieces. The artifacts include a book inscribed by Susan B. Anthony and given to a Huntsville suffragette. The exhibit also includes a copy of Alabama’s strongly worded opposition to the 19th Amendment. When the states were asked to ratify the amendment, Alabama opposed it and the Legislature wanted to send a resolution in opposition as well, Kirkland said. Gov. Thomas Kilby refused to sign the resolution.

In addition, the exhibit includes the suits worn at inaugurations by Govs. Kay Ivey and Lurleen Wallace, the state’s two women governors.

Visitors to the exhibit can also look at the shoes of Betsy Anderson, a 15-year-old from Selma who took part in the Montgomery march. Before the march was set to take place, Anderson noticed she had worn a hole in the bottom of one of her shoes. A White woman helped her seal the hole with part of a Cracker Jack box.

As for Clarke’s equal pay law, there has been no test case yet to see how successful it has been.

“It would be good if there was a test case,” she said. “I’ve watched and observed, but there have been no lawsuits.”

Admission to the Department of Archives and History’s Museum of Alabama (​​624 Washington Ave., Montgomery) is free. The museum is open Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.