Four residents in rural Northwest Alabama have launched a class action lawsuit against 3M Company claiming chemicals from its Guin manufacturing plant are being found at dangerous levels in local drinking water. It is the second class action suit of its kind against the company out of Alabama.

According to the complaint filed March 4 in the U.S. District Court for the North District of Alabama in Jasper, the residents are seeking damages and relief from four defendants for the presence of perfluorochemicals in Guin’s water system. Perfluorochemicals are also known as PFAS or “forever chemicals” as there is no known environmental breakdown method for them.

According to some research, low levels of exposure to PFAS-type chemicals can be linked to cancer, immunotoxicity, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis and high cholesterol. They’ve also been detected in umbilical cord blood.

The lawsuit names the defendants as St. Paul, Minnesota-based 3M, the 3M Company Guin Industrial Landfill, the Guin Water Works and Sewer Board (GWWSB), and a local construction company owned by Ben Hightower.

A 3M spokesperson provided an emailed statement to Lagniappe, stating, “3M acted responsibly in connection with its operations in Guin and will vigorously defend its record of environmental stewardship.”

Guin residents Justan Fleming, Breanna McGuire, Marlene Fleming and Patsy Moon are named as plaintiffs and are being represented by the Ifediba Law Group out of Birmingham. The group assisted in reaching settlements for the 2010 BP Oil Spill lawsuit. The lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.

The GWWSB sued 3M in September 2020 after tests that summer showed PFAS levels above the Environment Protection Agency (EPA)’s advised levels of 70 parts per trillion. The utility’s water treatment plant pulls water from Purgatory Creek and is located immediately downstream from the 3M plant’s location in Guin. Pressure from the city of Guin led to GWWSB dropping the lawsuit shortly thereafter to seek out-of-court cooperative relief. Multiple Guin City Council members are employed by 3M.

GWWSB Board Chairman Ron McDonald said the board cannot comment on pending litigation. Guin Mayor Phil Segraves told Lagniappe he did not have a comment at this time.

3M announced this past December it had reached a mutual agreement with GWWSB to address PFAS contamination. 3M agreed to fund the construction of a new city water treatment plant as well as a new wastewater treatment facility.

The Guin residents alleged this settlement is worth in excess of $20 million and no provision was made for compensation of ratepayers and Guin water consumers. An open records request filed by Marion County newspaper Journal Record revealed the settlement agreement was worth $30 million.

In a similar lawsuit, 3M reached a $98 million agreement in October 2021 with the city of Decatur for PFAS contamination in Morgan County. A class action lawsuit for that exposure is currently pending with residents in six counties participating.

According to 3M, PFAS is a broad term for several durable substances that provide electrical insulating and resistance properties to oil, water, temperature, chemicals and fire. These characteristics, 3M states, have made PFAS critical to the manufacture of modern products such as cell phones, tablets, and semiconductors.

The Guin 3M plant manufactures reflective sheeting for road signs, reflective pavement marking tape for roads, microscopic glass bubbles and ceramic microspheres, used to improve the performance of paint products.

According to the lawsuit, 3M used the Guin industrial landfill 13 miles north of the plant and a sludge incorporation area to dispose of hazardous and solid waste containing PFAS, which they claim released the contaminants into the city’s ground and surface water.

An independent science panel known as the C8 Health Project has listed kidney and testicular cancer as having a “probable link” to the forever chemicals. The panel has also found links to other diseases, including pregnancy-induced hypertension, ulcerative colitis, and high cholesterol. The EPA recommended in 2006 PFAS be considered a “likely” carcinogen.

The United States National Toxicology Program has identified PFAS as being toxic to humans’ immune systems. The International Agency for Research on Cancer has identified PFAS chemicals as carcinogens.

“3M has long been aware of the persistence and toxicity of PFOA, PFOS, and related chemicals. Yet, it has knowingly and intentionally continued to discharge these chemicals into the Tennessee River in Guin, Alabama, 13 miles upstream of the water supplies used by Plaintiffs,” the lawsuit claims.

Plaintiffs accuse 3M of having knowledge of the toxicity of PFAS chemicals for at least 35 years, referencing studies conducted in the late 70s in the Guin area showing the chemicals bioaccumulate in fish in natural conditions. The complaint also causes 3M of knowing for at least 14 years PFAS are not removed through conventional wastewater treatment.

The complaint goes on to argue exposure to PFAS chemicals has caused the listed Guin residents to suffer irritation of the eyes, nose, mouth, and throat; skin rash and burning of the skin; and some have developed asthma and other diseases, and some have been diagnosed with cancer.

The lawsuit lays out arguments accusing the defendants of various violations, including Fifth Amendment infringement, negligence, nuisance and trespass. The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory, consequential, incidental and punitive damages plus court costs.