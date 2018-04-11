Photo | Transmission Media | Styx

Band: Styx, REO Speedwagon, Don Felder

Date: Saturday, April 14, 7 p.m.

Venue: The Amphitheater at The Wharf, 23101 Canal Road (Orange Beach), www.alwharf.com

Tickets: $20-$92, available through Ticketmaster

The Amphitheater at The Wharf is hosting a three-headed classic beachside blast from rock ‘n’ roll’s past.

Singer-songwriter Don Felder will set the tone for the evening. Felder first gained notice through his work with the Eagles. In addition to memorable guitar work on such songs as “Already Gone,” Felder was also co-writer on the Eagles’ hits “Hotel California” and “Victim of Love.” Since then, he’s maintained a busy career that has included two solo albums.

REO Speedwagon will add its epic arena rock to the evening. After establishing its reputation with such songs as “Ridin’ the Storm Out” and “Time for Me to Fly,” REO Speedwagon’s anthems “Keep on Lovin’ You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling” established the band’s permanent place in rock history.

Styx completes this versatile classic rock mix. This band used hits such as “Lady” and “Suite Madame Blue” to bring prog rock to the mainstream. With tracks such as “Come Sail Away” and “Fooling Yourself,” “The Grand Illusion” is considered Styx’s finest work. Even after this album’s release, Styx managed to grow its audience with memorable songs such as “Mr. Roboto” and “Renegade.” Styx’s audience can expect a jammed-out live delivery of memorable songs from the band’s extensive catalog.