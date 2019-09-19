Chikesia Clemons has been sentenced to a year of probation after being convicted of resisting arrest when police tried to detain her during a controversial encounter at a Saraland Waffle House in 2018.



Clemons was arrested for allegedly using threatening language toward members of the Waffle House staff during a late night visit in April 2018.

Police were called, and during her arrest, Clemons — a black woman — was taken to the ground by three white officers. A video of the arrest quickly went viral — sparking protests as well as allegations of racial profiling and police brutality.



Clemons was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct but was acquitted of the latter charge following a weeklong jury trial in August. Yet, in a split decision, the jury found that Clemons did resist Saraland Police Officer’s attempts to arrest her that night at the Waffle House.



On Wednesday, Mobile County Circuit Judge Brandy Hambright sentenced Clemons to six months in state prison and a year of probation but opted to suspend the prison sentence.

If the term of her probation is served without any incident, Clemons will not serve any time behind bars as a result of the arrest.

Advertisements

Clemons’ supporters and detractors both seemed to be unhappy with the sentence — with some suggesting the sentence was lenient and others saying she was the victim and should have never been arrested in the first place.



Prior to Hambright’s sentence, Clemons’ attorney, Marcus Foxx, argued that the court should “set aside the guilty verdict for resisting arrest.”

His argument was the same many on social media have made since Clemons’ conviction: If she wasn’t guilty of disorderly conduct, how was her arrest lawful?



“The Jury’s acquittal of Ms. Clemons on disorderly conduct established that [the officer] had no legal basis for an arrest when entering the Waffle House,” Foxx wrote. “When he grabbed Ms. Clemons within four seconds of entering the restaurant and pushed her into a chair, she had a legal right to resist because ‘[i]t is not the duty of the citizen to submit to any other than a lawful arrest.’”



The city of Saraland, which was represented by attorneys Jeff Perloff and Andrew Rutens, disagreed and argued that, regardless of how the jury’s decision, the officer at the time had probable cause to arrest Clemons because he “believed [she] had committed a crime in his presence.” He added that the officer in question claimed he told Clemons “she was under arrest, she was going to jail and to stop resisting.”



“An arrest based upon probable cause is a ‘lawful arrest,’ Perloff wrote. “The jury watched a video of Clemons wrestling with two uniformed Saraland Police Officers, while one of her wrists was handcuffed. That video alone established sufficient evidence to support the jury’s resisting arrest guilty verdict.”



In support of his claim, Perloff cited a 1996 case from Mobile in which a man allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted a Mobile Police Officer while the officer was investigating an altercation during Mardi Gras that began over an aggressively thrown Moon Pie.



Ultimately, the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals said there wasn’t sufficient evidence to support the defendant’s conviction for assault but still upheld his conviction for resisting arrest.





