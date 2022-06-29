Photo | facebook.com/scottseanwhitesongs

Band: Scott Sean White, Eric Erdman

Date: Friday, July 1, at 8 p.m.

Venue: The Peoples Room of Mobile, 78 St. Francis St., thepeoplesroommobile.com

Tickets: $25 available through the venue’s website

The Peoples Room of Mobile is starting Fourth of July Weekend with a show that will be a guaranteed sell-out. A few weeks ago, singer-songwriter Eric Erdman released his latest album with a huge release party at Joe Jefferson Playhouse. The Peoples Room performance will be a chance for local fans to get intimate with the new material as well as experience one of Erdman’s favorite fellow songwriters. Accentuated by a relaxed, sonically pristine atmosphere, Erdman will be able to stretch musically and verbally for his audience. Those in attendance will experience songs from his latest album, “Enough,” as well as longtime favorites. The crowd will also experience elaborations and conversations on many of these songs.

Scott Sean White will be joining Erdman. Considering these two are longtime brothers-in-arms, the audience can expect the unexpected with this special performance. Last year, White released his debut album, “Call It Even.” This album is dominated by poignant country reflections that can be admired for their musical elegance and lyrical sincerity. While his music is pure country, White’s song arrangements show a love for exploration beyond the typical acoustic country sounds. This can be seen in tracks such as “Famous” and “The Broken Part.” White’s performance alongside Erdman should provide a smooth introduction to an explosive weekend along the Gulf Coast.