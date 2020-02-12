At long last, the story of the Clotilda has bubbled into the national consciousness over the past decade. What began with its tale in the award-winning Margaret Brown film “The Order of Myths,” reached a new crescendo when the ship’s scuttled remains were discovered in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta and the saga became National Geographic’s February 2020 cover story.

Darron Patterson of the Clotilda Descendants Association will speak at the University of South Alabama Archaeology Museum (6052 USA Drive S.) on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. Patterson will outline the ongoing recovery and preservation efforts underway upriver from the city of Mobile.

Admission is free.

Advertisements

For more information, call 251-460-6106 or go to southalabama.edu/org/archaeology/museum.

Star-crossed love opera at University of Mobile

If you’ve encountered Shakespeare, you’ve met Romeo and Juliet, the teens whose warring clans lay the groundwork for tragedy when the kids fall for each other. The classic tale inspired Charles Gounod to transform the stage play into opera, and the University of Mobile will stage the love story in conjunction with Valentine’s Day.

“Roméo et Juliette” will be performed Friday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m., at Saraland Performing Arts Center (1115 Industrial Pkwy.).

“Roméo et Juliette” is directed by Dr. Patrick Jacobs, director of opera and professor of music and voice at the Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile. Director of music is Dr. Jay Dean, dean of the School of Music at The University of Southern Mississippi.

Admission is $25, $10 for students with a valid ID. Tickets may be purchased online at umobile.edu/pas or at the door.

For more information, visit the website or contact the Roger Breland Center for Performing Arts box office at 251-442-2383.

Makers and mimosas at Mardi Gras

Mobile Arts Council (MAC) is facilitating an opportunity for year-round arts and crafts vendors to participate in Carnival through a Mardi Gras Makers Market on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The pop-up market will feature clothing, bags, masks and much more crafted by local makers. It’s in the MAC gallery space in Room 1927 (6 S. Joachim St.), not far from the parade route.

As enticement, complimentary mimosas will be available. To become an arts and crafts market vendor, apply online.

For more information, contact MAC Program Coordinator Amber Swain at 251- 432-9796 or email aswain@mobilearts.org.