The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area on Feb 23 through the 28, including three local Mardi Gras Parades.

The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed to the famous red beer wagon to lead the Mystics of Time on Feb 25, the Joe Cain Procession on Feb 27 and the Order of Athena parade on Fat Tuesday, March 1 in Mobile.

The “Gentle Giants,” as they are often referred to, will lead the Maids of Jubilee parade through downtown Fairhope at 6:45 on Feb 25.

Advertisements Orange Beach Performing Arts

Today, the giant draft horses are used primarily for breeding and show. Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands – or 6 feet – at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail. A gentle temperament is very important as hitch horses meet millions of people each year.

A single Clydesdale hitch horse will consume as much as 20 to 25 quarts of feed, 40 to 50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water per day.

Each hitch travels with a Dalmatian. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.