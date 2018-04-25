Band: Brent Burns

Date: Sunday, April 29, 5 p.m.

Venue: Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s, 200 E. 25th Ave. (Gulf Shores), www.lulubuffett.com

Tickets: Free

The warm weather has begun to draw a multitude of beach lovers to Gulf Shores. When Jimmy Buffett enthusiasts visit this beachside town, they owe it to themselves to pay a visit to Lucy Buffett’s Parrothead mecca, LuLu’s.

This time of year, the crowds tend to be heavy at LuLu’s, but trop rocker Brent Burns’ Sunday afternoon performance is an event Parrotheads will not want to miss.

Forty years ago, Burns relocated to Gulf Shores from Oklahoma. Since then, this singer-songwriter has mastered trop rock’s mix of easygoing rock with a dash of country, a little bit of tropical influence and a whole lot of fun.

Throughout his career, Burns consistently released new music. His latest effort is 2017’s “Emergency Vacation,” in which Burns perpetuates his trop rock philosophy. Each track issues positive vibes while regaling the listener with glorious tales of surf and sun, mixed with Burns’ humor.