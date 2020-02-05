To get Restore Act funding in the coming years to improve watersheds all over Mobile and Baldwin counties, Geosyntec Consultants is beginning to gather information to have projects ready when the time comes to ask for money.

On Feb. 6, Geosyntec officials are seeking public input about the coastal watershed from Fort Morgan to the east of Big Lagoon in Escambia County, Florida. They are asking the public to come to a 6 p.m. meeting at the Gulf State Park Learning Center to express concerns or ideas on the watershed in that specific area.

“This is definitely public engagement,” consultant Tracy Holiday said. “Water quality, fish and wildlife, the environment, beaches and waterways, water access and culture and heritage. Those are the points that the grant is actually wanting to hear from the public about. That covers everything in our area. We will be looking for the strengths, the weaknesses, the opportunities and the threats to our waters in this Gulf Frontal Watershed. It covers a very large area.”

Holiday is working with Geosyntec as a consultant on the overall water project, but says this meeting will be specific to the coast.

“These two watersheds comprise the Gulf Frontal Watershed and include the cities of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach,” she said. “We need input to create a watershed management plan with the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program. Those who live it know it. Help us create a plan that will improve water quality, improve habitats, protect continued customary uses of biological resources, improve watershed resilience and expand opportunities for community access.”

Residents who live on the water in these areas will be able to provide the best information, Holiday said, adding projects with the most information and the most public involvement will likely be those looked on favorably when it comes time to dole out the money. She said about $20 million is available for these projects in the coming years.

“This is the beginning of this Restore Act funding every year,” Holiday said. “So, when the money comes in every year, planners like Phillip West of the city of Orange Beach, when he writes a grant, he needs to have a project ‘shovel-ready.’ He can pull this plan out and say this project already has community buy-in, it has science behind it. He doesn’t have to go find a project and just try to justify it.”

This public meeting is just the initial part of a long, 18-month process to find out what the needs are within the watershed.

“This first meeting is the start,” Holiday said. “We’re going to do a survey, put out the information we find at this meeting and we’ll feed it back to the public. Then we’ll do another survey and then have another community meeting to tell them what we found out and blend that in with the science. It’s the first part of the process.”