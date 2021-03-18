The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce announced two economic development projects today that will bring more than $50 million worth of investment and at least 94 jobs.

According to a news release, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) plans to invest $48 million in its Mobile campus (pictured above), where it will expand its existing warehouse by 120,000 square feet and install an automated case picking system.

The project is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2022, and the company expects an increase in jobs at the facility.

Separately, Theodore-based Chart Industries announced the company will invest $2.5 million to enhance and introduce new product lines and expects to add 94 employees locally over the next two years. Chart manufactures equipment used in the clean energy and industrial gas markets, and this project is expected to more than double the manufacturing capacity of hydrogen transport trailers and introduce the capability of producing hydrogen bulk storage tanks.

Last month, the Chamber announced similar investments by Ray-Mont Logistics and the Fishin’ Company, which, in exchange for tax abatements, pledged to jointly spend about $50 million and hire around 100 employees.

“This is a great start to 2021,” said David Rodgers, vice president of economic development at the Chamber. “Your economic development team is hard at work selling Mobile as a great place to invest and grow. We look forward to sharing more exciting announcements within the next few months.”