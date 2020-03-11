Sheriff Sam Cochran’s push to do away with the five-vote supermajority rule in the Mobile City Council has already garnered strong reactions of opposition from some members of the Mobile City Council, the county legislative delegation and the Democratic Executive Committee.

Cochran announced Wednesday the creation of a non-profit organization focused on changing the city’s form of government to remove a rule requiring a supermajority vote on certain matters and opening the door, once again, to allow 13,000 West Mobile residents to join the city.

In November, the council voted to not allow those county residents the chance to vote in an annexation referendum, despite having support from four of seven council members. The vote fell along racial lines with the four white members voting to allow the referendum and the three black members dissenting.

At a 9:30 a.m. press conference in the atrium of Government Plaza, Cochran said he only needed the signatures of 10 percent of the number of voters counted in the last municipal election, or about 5,000, in order to force the council to call for a referendum on the proposed change.

In a joint statement shortly afterward, state Sen. Vivian Figures, as well as reps. Sam Jones, Napoleon Bracy, Barbara Drummond and Adline Clarke called the effort an attempt to “take away the voice of minorities” in Mobile’s city government.

“We are deeply troubled that such an effort has been proposed,” the statement read. “We should be bringing our community together, not separating it along racial lines. Members of this legislative body – the Alabama Legislature – developed a law to ensure minority participation in Mobile’s city government. As current members of the Legislature, we will do all that we can to circumvent any effort to take away our progress and the voice of the Mobile community.”

The lawmakers also called for city leaders, like Mayor Sandy Stimpson and each of the seven councilors, as well as business leaders, to “thwart any effort to divide” the city.

In a joint statement, Council President Levon Manzie, as well as councilors Fred Richardson and C.J. Small called Cochran’s proposal a “scheme” and an “all-out assault” on citizens’ right to have their voices heard.

“We ask (Mayor) Stimpson and our colleagues, councilwomen Bess Rich and Gina Gregory along with councilmen Joel Daves and John Williams, to join us in opposing and immediately repudiating this brazen political ploy meant to disenfranchise our citizens and divide our city,” the statement read. “By standing together today, we will send the message that we all believe that all our citizens matter and can prevent yet another divisive episode driven by a few outsiders from stifling our hard-earned progress and growth. Now is the time to show One Mobile is more than a slogan.”

In a statement, Mobile County Democratic Executive Committee called the plan “outrageous” and said that it would have the impact of disenfranchising voters in the city.

“It is the responsibility of the city council to represent the needs and concerns of their constituents and that is exactly what they have done,” the statement read. “The citizens of Mobile made clear they are opposed to the city taking on new responsibilities when we have not yet met the challenges we already face. We condemn this clearly discriminatory and divisive effort in the strongest of terms.”