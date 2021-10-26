Illegal guns — that’s what Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran wants to keep in check by maintaining the state’s current concealed carry permit gun laws.

Cochran held a press conference Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office to criticize House Bill 6, which has been pre-filed for the 2022 legislative session by Rep. Shane Stringer, R-Citronelle. Stringer, who is a former captain in the sheriff’s office, was fired by Cochran in May for sponsoring the same legislation earlier this year.

The sheriff told reporters he thought the timing of the press conference was appropriate in light of the Oct. 15 shooting at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex. The alleged shooter, Hezekiah Belfon, 19, was arrested earlier this year and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit. Cochran said officers were able to legally confiscate the .40 Glock in Belfon’s possession at that time because of concealed carry laws and were able to determine it was stolen.

On Oct. 15, Belfon and two other teenage suspects left the Vigor-Williamson game after halftime to retrieve a firearm from a vehicle. They were able to reenter the facility where there were no personnel enforcing security protocols and began firing into a crowd, injuring five.

As filed, HB 6 would authorize individuals to carry a pistol or other firearm concealed or in a vehicle without a permit and would delete the presumption of intent to commit a crime of violence solely for not possessing a permit. Alabama law already permits individuals to openly carry firearms. Individuals 18 years or older can obtain a concealed carry permit after applying and passing a background check from an Alabama sheriff’s office. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office issues the five-year permit for a fee of $20 per year. The Legislature approved a bill allowing residents to obtain lifetime concealed carry permits this past session.

Stringer argues the current system gives officers probable cause to confiscate a gun if they observe an individual carrying a firearm on their person or in their vehicle without a permit. He says this can prevent violent crime. He admitted permits are a source of funding for his department and they help pay for the department’s telecommunications.

According to financial records from the sheriff’s department, there were 63,550 new and renewed permits issued in 2020, generating $1.27 million in revenue. To date for 2021, there have been 58,273 new and renewed permits issued which have generated $1.17 million. Sheriff spokesperson Lori Myles said that these monies help the department fund numerous community initiatives as well, including WKRG’s Golden Apple, Fox 10’s Fugitive Files, Lagniappe’s Game of the Week, the Yellow Dot Program, Project Life Safer, correctional officer job advertisements on iHeart Radio and Black History Month.

The sheriff is asking that citizens contact their local state representatives and ask them to vote against HB 6. Though a constitutional carry bill has been filed during each session over the last several years, Cochran said it is his understanding that this year it is likely to pass.

Stringer told Lagniappe the issue is clearly over money, explaining that revenues from pistol permits are deposited into discretionary accounts, or, as he called them, “slush funds.” The representative noted that he has 30 years of experience in law enforcement and he has hundreds of friends and family members who work as officers. “If I thought that this bill would put them in danger at all, I wouldn’t be supporting it,” Stringer said.

Stringer dismissed the benefits of permits as a means to reduce crime. He said the circumstances where an officer could confiscate a firearm for a permit violation are narrow. He said the state’s newly instituted lifetime permit provides agencies with access to the state’s prohibited persons database. He said now officers can run someone’s ID and quickly see if they should be in possession of a firearm. He said that all the sheriffs from states with constitutional carry have said that removing permits has not made their counties more dangerous. In one case, he said that a sheriff told him that crime decreased.

Stringer noted his bill does not eliminate the permits, only the requirement to have one in the state. He said that everyone he knows who carries concealed will continue to purchase permits due to crossing state lines. He said this would mean that the sheriff’s permit funds would not be impacted.

He also dismissed the assertion the bill is a safety concern for sheriffs. He noted that in 2019, a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigation revealed that 18 of Alabama’s 67 sheriffs were not properly processing concealed carry permit applications through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). As a result, Alabamians can no longer use a concealed carry permit as an alternative to a NICS report when purchasing a firearm. If this benefit were still in place, Stringer noted it would be an additional reason for gun owners to purchase permits regardless of a mandate.