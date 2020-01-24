The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has confirmed one of its deputies shot and killed a woman during an armed confrontation in Coden Friday afternoon.

According to Capt. Paul Burch, the fatal encounter occurred after deputies responded to a report of a “disorderly female” at a property on Bellingrath Road near Highway 188 around 3 p.m. Burch said it was a large property shared by several members of the same family — one of whom called the police.

“Upon arrival, they talked with the complainant, who told them the female had gone into a camper trailer on the back of the property,” Burch said. “As deputies approached and attempted to establish contact, she began firing at them from a window. One deputy returned fire and she was struck.”

According to Burch, the woman fired multiple shots at the officers but they nor anyone else on the property was injured. Police have yet to release the name of the deputy or the deceased in this case.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.