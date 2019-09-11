After 39-years of searching, authorities in Mobile accidentally released a cold case murder suspect from jail only hours after he was arrested due to a clerical error.



Jail records indicate 61-year-old Alvin Ray Allen was released from Mobile Metro jail Tuesday only a few hours after he was booked in connection to the 1980 killing of Sandra Cassady Williams, who was found stabbed to death in a cul-de-sac on Clemente Court 39 years ago today.



Over the past two years, cold case investigators from the Mobile Police Department have been re-examining the case and made a breakthrough in recent months that led to Allen being indicted for murder. He was arrested Tuesday, but as part of his indictment, was already approved for a $100,000 bond.



Within a few hours, Allen posted a $100,000 property bond — meaning he put up some tangible assets likely a piece of release estate — with assistance from four local bonding companies.

However, his bond required a 10-percent cash component of $10,000, but one of the corrections officers processing his paperwork did not enter that information correctly, according to Mobile Metro Jail Warden Trey Oliver.





As a result, the cash component wasn’t considered and Allen was improperly released by the jail.

After the mistake was caught, a warrant was issued for Allen’s arrest and he was returned back to Metro Jail, where he was still in custody as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.



In a press release about the mistaken, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office included a copy of Allen’s writ of arrest, which does show $100,000 as the bond amount and only mentions a $10,000 cash component at the bottom.

Still, Oliver did not excuse the mistake because of the layout of the paperwork.



Oliver called the mistake a “clerical error” and said his staff was reviewing its procedures and would undergo more extensive training next week to avoid similar mishaps in the future.

He did not give an indication that anyone would be facing disciplinary action because of Allen’s incidental release.



Because the bond is part of Allen’s indictment, he could still be released again if he’s able to come up with the $10,000 cash bond.

His case has been assigned to the Circuit Judge Ben Brooks’ docket, but at this point, no initial appearance, hearing or trial date has been scheduled.



