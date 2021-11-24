Every other week since late October, I have posted a question on social media, asking if people had turned on their heat. I always try to gauge how the world reacts to weather because it helps me communicate better. On the third post, one man seemed to be bothered by me asking several times, commenting, “It doesn’t get cold until January, February and March. Stop discussing this every other day.” I responded, in fun, “Cold is relative …” Many people agreed.

I didn’t mean to set off a firestorm, although that did warm things up. I discovered yet another ideological or meteorological debate. Many on the Gulf Coast seemed to take great pride in not turning on the heat. Some bragged about running the air conditioner and opening the windows at night. You would think it was some sort of TikTok challenge. None of us wants to pay a higher utility bill, but at some point, our bodies say, “Just do it.” If not our bodies, then the rest of the people in our homes do.

Similar to my mid-August Lagniappe article about the ideal setting for an air conditioner, people had passion in their posts for their philosophy of when to turn on the heat. The same factors were in play — home type and age, individual physiology and age, use of medications and budget, along with pets and others in the home to consider.

When I posted the question of whether one had one’s heat on, hundreds and hundreds of people were quick to say no, but some admitted they had briefly turned it on in their car or truck, or they had a fireplace going or space heater on. In my book, that is turning on the heat, but there’s no shame in that!

A few weeks ago, Shar posted, “I refuse! I was shivering and running hot water to warm my hands, but I resisted.” Karen agreed: “It has to be freeze-your-face-off cold before heat is on and that is about never!” Rachael had an excuse for turning on the heat: “Only for my toddler and dogs.” There were other forthright posts, like the one from Rachel, who had not turned on the heat, saying, “34 weeks pregnant and I’m carrying my own little space heater.” Rene had lots of likes and love with her comment, “My hot flashes keep me warm.”

For those who had the heat on, Jordan quipped, “I’m composed of sweet tea and bug spray. I can’t handle this weather.” Linda was one of many who had their heat running, unapologetically stating, “My excuse is … I’m old.”

Old or young, make sure your heating system is tuned up and ready, for safety and efficiency reasons. In this time of year, many more house fires result from improper heating and improper use of fireplaces and space heaters. Be warm. Be safe. Be practical.

Alan Sealls is chief meteorologist at NBC15, and an adjunct meteorology professor at the University of South Alabama.