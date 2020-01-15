How cold is cold? It’s the heart of winter, so when low temperatures will be a concern, I post them on social media. Most of the time, people make a few comments or quips or express appreciation for the notice.

The last two times I did this, when temperatures would be in the 30s, two men (based on their Facebook profile pictures) commented that it wasn’t cold and people should stop being overly sensitive. One said he would have his windows open. One of many problems with social media comments is you often don’t know if people are serious or trying to be funny.

Our mid-January average nighttime low temperature is just above 40 degrees, if you live in a coastal county, along the Interstate 10 corridor. Near the beaches, your average low is higher than that, while inland counties have average lows that would be a little lower, in the upper 30s. Subtract about 20 degrees from any of those ranges to reach record low temperatures.

So, what is “cold?” You be the judge. Both of my posts had temperatures 2 to 4 degrees below average, no matter where you lived. Both posts followed a mild stretch of weather. Based on physiology, age, life changes and medications, our bodies feel heat or cold differently, so I can only address the meteorology.

In mid-January in Honolulu, a typical nighttime low is in the middle 60s and a record low is in the middle 50s. Aloha! In Fargo, North Dakota, a typical nighttime low is near 0. Yes, 0 degrees Fahrenheit! Record lows for Fargo are anywhere from 30 below zero to 40 below zero.

A visitor from Fargo, here for a weekend parade, would delight to have nights in the 30s, given that January days in Fargo average close to 20 degrees. Your cousin from Honolulu would shiver and quiver with nights in the 30s. From different regions, we acclimate to certain temperature ranges.

Our adjustment varies by season, thanks to our overflowing closets full of options. However, we also adjust to long periods of the same temperature range. That means that if we have five winter nights in a row that are milder than average, when they actually are average on the sixth night, it will feel cold.

As you travel and hear a forecast for “cold” from a meteorologist, it is relative to average temperatures for the location and season. Calling a winter night “cold” gives you an idea of how much effort and money you have to put into heating your home. Those with newer homes and well-insulated homes may not be concerned, but for the many who are in older homes, with less insulation, “cold” has a different threshold and it is a big deal.

Even if it’s not cold to you, keep warm thoughts for those who may not be able to be warm. In six months, the social media comments will probably include, “That’s not hot!” I’m going to start writing that article right now.