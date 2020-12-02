To speak to Riley Cole is to observe a soft-spoken, thoughtful young man with an easy-going demeanor and distinct shyness to his personality.

To watch Riley Cole play football is to see an athlete approach the game with abandon, someone who is definitely not shy and demonstrates that play after play after play.

Such is the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde existence of the University of South Alabama senior inside linebacker. On the one hand, he offers a quick smile to those he encounters — it’s just best not to have a football under your arm when you meet him on the field.

He recognizes the contrast in his on-the-field and off-the-field personalities, noting he is usually quiet and not a vocal leader, but also describing his personality as “reckless.”

The “reckless” Riley Cole will be on display Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium when South Alabama meets in-state rival Troy in the annual game labeled as the “Battle for the Belt.” The winning team will earn possession of a wrestling-boxing-style champion’s belt for the year. It will be the Jaguars’ final game of the season. South Alabama enters the game with an overall record of 4-6 and a Sun Belt Conference mark of 3-4. Troy is 4-5 and 2-3. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN3.

Cole said his recklessness was developed early in life.

“When I was a kid, I was always a quiet kid but at home, we had a lot of land and I would be jumping my bicycles over creeks and stuff like that, and we had four-wheelers and dune buggies and all kinds of stuff,” he said. “I ride a motorcycle too, so I like that reckless adrenaline rush. I crave it. I’ve always been that way.

“I’m not really a vocal leader. But you can ask any of the guys on the team — I’ll cut up and joke with them and we’re all good friends. I’m not the one to vocalize how I feel or anything. I just want to play hard and play to my ability and I hope that everybody feeds off of that. And I feel like they are. The harder I play and they see my push through stuff, then maybe they’ll react to that.”

There has been a lot to react to this season. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound inside linebacker enters Saturday’s game with 81 total tackles, including two sacks, two forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries and 5.5 tackles for a loss. But it’s the way he plays that gets everyone’s attention more than his statistics.

Defensive coordinator Greg Stewart said Cole plays the game with — his term — recklessness. But in a good way.

“It was his attitude,” Stewart said of what grabbed his attention the first time he saw Cole play. It is that approach that has continued in the two seasons Stewart has led the program’s defense.

“I heard him when he came off the field — I think it was against UAB — and he said, ‘This is my field.’ When you get guys playing and saying and thinking that, that’s when you’ve got something,” Stewart said. “I think he got a sack-fumble, and as he’s running off the field he said, ‘This is my field.’ That’s the kind of guys you want out there, the ones thinking this is my field. It wasn’t the particular play, but it was the attitude and how he plays the game.”

Cole missed last Saturday’s game at Arkansas State after suffering an injury while lifting weights. It was the first game he has missed this season in a career that has found him missing a lot of time with injuries. During his true freshman season, he played three games before an injury sidelined him the rest of the year. The same was true his sophomore season. When healthy, he has been accountable, collecting 55 tackles as a redshirt freshman and 59 last year as a junior. Entering Saturday’s game against Troy, Cole has 203 career tackles for the Jags.

He said he doesn’t allow past injuries to affect how he plays the game.

“It feels good just to be able to play how I want to play,” he said. “I’ve figured out how to take care of my body more. Going through those things [injuries] helped me learn how to persevere through things and that it doesn’t matter what happens to you, it’s how you deal with it. With my major in exercise science, that kind of helped me experiment on myself in terms of what my body reacts to and how to take care of it better.

“I don’t think about getting hurt. That’s just because it’s how I am personally, I’m kind of reckless. That’s how I like to live. I don’t like to worry about getting hurt, because if you do then you will get hurt. I just like to play hard and reckless like I always do. I feel like I’ve taken care of my body so it shouldn’t matter.”

Although the current season won’t count as a year played for any player on NCAA rosters, based on COVID-19 circumstances, Cole could come back for another season next year at South Alabama. But he said Saturday’s Senior Day will be his last with the Jags.

“Right now, I don’t plan on coming back. I’ve already graduated and it’s time to move on,” he said. “I’ve put my time in. I’ve been happy with this season and how I’ve played and I’ll just go with that.”

He is interested in playing beyond Saturday’s game, and he hopes NFL teams will be interested in helping him reach that goal. He is on the Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list of prospective participants and he may receive an invitation to play in the all-star game. Regardless, he’ll be aiming for a professional football career next season.

Stewart said he believes any NFL team would benefit from having Cole on its roster.

“His natural instincts to play football stand out,” Stewart said. “You take it for granted he doesn’t get blocked. Even though he gets blocked, he doesn’t stay blocked. It’s things that just come natural to him. You’ll see a guy that has an angle on him for a block and then bam, he’s athletic enough and smooth enough to make plays. I’m telling you, every day that he’s out there playing linebacker — when we first got here he was at outside linebacker, but you could still see that he was a natural and his future is as bright as anyone’s I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been doing this for 33 years. He can play the game for a long time.

“I think he’ll be an inside linebacker [in the pros]. I know at that level they like longer guys coming off the edge. I think he could be a really good inside-the-box guy and he would be a really good blitzer from inside the box … I think he’s a natural inside linebacker — he looks like one, plays like one and every game he plays the better he gets. I’m telling you, he’s a special dude.”