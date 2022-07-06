Photo | Tommy Hicks

Antonio Coleman has a question for the audience. The newly named interim head football coach at Williamson High School, his alma mater, looked directly at those attending the meet-and-greet held at the school’s auditorium last week and posed his question.

“Why not Williamson?”

Principal Kirven Lang had asked the same question; Coleman was a bit more forceful, and he had an answer, which was more a repeat of the question, but with a different emphasis.

His point was instead of being simply in the background, he believes it is time for Williamson’s football program to step back into the spotlight, a position it has held in the past. He’s ready to take on the task of leading the program in that direction, he said, but it won’t be an overnight accomplishment.

“Why NOT Williamson? Most of you don’t know what that means,” he said. “When you hear stories about Williamson, the good news takes about 10 days to hit the news, where the bad news takes about five minutes. … Why is that? Because we’re Williamson, correct? Williamson can’t do no right, correct?

“But look at the history, look at the past. We have people that created water guns. We have people who made it successfully in the NFL, successfully taken care of their family members. We have had people who have come back, once they made it, to give back. They don’t care about the dollars, they don’t care about getting paid. All they care about is the kids and the program.”

Lang, in introducing Coleman, said the coach is one of those people — a former three-sport star at the school who was an all-state defensive lineman, a former Class 5A Lineman of the Year, an All-SEC player at Auburn, and a former professional football player in the NFL and the CFL. He has spent the past six seasons as a coach on the Williamson staff, five as defensive coordinator. And now he’s the guy in charge — a guy from the community.

“This means a little bit more to me, taking this job, because I walked these halls and I played on the exact football field outside,” Coleman said. “What I mean is, everything that I do, everything that I believe in, everything that I stand for is for the kids and for the community, because I came from this exact community. And I made it out.

“This is not about me as head coach, this is about us — as a staff, as a school, as a community, as a football team, as a basketball team, as a baseball team, as a whole. What I did in taking this job is I wanted to go out and I wanted to get the best for these kids. I wanted the best people around these kids.”

Toward that aim he will be joined on the Lions’ coaching staff by two offensive coordinators — run-game coordinator Jamaal Henry and pass-game coordinator Jamarcus Russell, himself a former Williamson standout and All-SEC player, as well as a No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. Defensive coordinators are Jonathan Mitchell and Donnell Stanley, and former NFL player Sherman Williams will coach running backs.

“I tell my coaches all the time, ‘All of us are head coaches, because I don’t know everything.’ Rule No. 1: I’m not perfect. I strive to be perfect, but I’m not. … I brought in some coaches I trust with my life and with these kids. I want us to be a successful program, a successful school and a successful community.”

Melvin Pete Jr. did not have his contract renewed after one season as the Lions’ head coach. Coleman was elevated to interim head coach, both he and Lang said, to avoid formalities that would have to take place in making him head coach without the interim tag, a process that would have likely carried the school into August without a head coach in place.

“When I look at interim and the head coaching position and the title itself, it really holds no merit to what I do for these kids, the impact that I have on these kids,” he said. “I’ve never been big on a title. All of us are head coaches. The only thing that comes with that title is that if anything happens, I take the fall for it. And I’m 100 percent fine with that. The interim tag, there’s a lot of things that go into that, a lot of paperwork. If I didn’t take the interim tag there would have been a whole process to where I wouldn’t have gotten the job until August. That’s the only reason that interim tag is on me. I’m a Williamson guy. It runs through my blood.”

Lang said the decision to promote Coleman to his current position was an easy one to make.

“Coach Coleman has been the glue of the Williamson High School football program the last six years, holding the players to a very high standard,” he said. “… His no-nonsense approach to discipline and strength and conditioning … can be seen in his players’ ability to play well on both sides of the ball and in all sports.

“As the next head coach of Williamson High School, he has been given the task of leading Williamson back to the glory days, the days when the mighty Lions dominated the city of Mobile and the state of Alabama in front of huge crowds at Ladd Stadium.”

Well, maybe not the huge crowds at Ladd-Peebles Stadium — Williamson will play its home games this season at Theodore while a new, on-campus stadium is scheduled to be built. But winning and returning the program to past glory is a goal.

“You’re going to see something special,” he promised. “We have the highest level of players we’ve ever had since I’ve been at Williamson. … We had the highest participation that I’ve seen in the seven years that I’ve been here. Understand, this is a process, but I don’t believe in giving them two years. Why can’t we do it now? I’m not waiting. I meant that from the bottom of my heart when I told [the players] I was going to put them in the best position to be successful. Trust the process, because it’s going to be a process. But we’re not backing down from anybody.”

Coleman said he has seen improvement from his team already and is eager to see what the upcoming season will provide.

“We’ve always been good on defense and we’re bringing back some pretty good players on defense and we’re building some young players,” he said. “You talk about numbers, we’re going to have the numbers. But what excites me is seeing the offense clicking and doing what they’re doing now. We’re clicking on all cylinders. … I haven’t seen that in years, not since Jamarcus was here the first time [as a coach]. Him and Jamaal, I’m excited about our offense and the players that we have and the weapons that we have.”