Councilman Fred Richardson sang along to “Shine” after announcing that rock act Collective Soul would be the headliners for this year’s MoonPie Over Mobile event.

“On New Year’s Eve we’re going to let the light shine down,” Richardson said.

The band, which has sold more than 10 million albums, will be celebrating its 25th anniversary with the show downtown.

While organizers will be announcing opening acts later on, this year’s headliner was announced sooner than usual on the suggestion of Richardson himself, who is pitching in $10,000 in discretionary money to bolster the annual event.

“The greatest thing about this one is we started early,” Richardson said. “People can start making plans now. When we announce it in November people have already made plans to go elsewhere. We made an effort this year for an earlier start.”

This year’s MoonPie Over Mobile, which takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 31, will feature some of the same activities as years past, like a second-line parade and the cutting of the world’s largest edible MoonPie, courtesy of Chattanooga Bakery.

In addition to those activities, this year’s event will include a Roaring 20s costume contest to help ring in 2020 by wearing zoot suits and other attire fashionable in the 1920s, Events Mobile President Carol Hunter announced.

“MoonPie Over Mobile has become one of the premiere New Year’s Eve events in the Central Time Zone,” Hunter said. “Last year, an estimated 50,000 people attended MoonPie Over Mobile and we expect the streets to be filled again.”