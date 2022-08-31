With the college football season getting started in earnest on Thursday, we at Lagniappe looked to some of the college football sources and their predictions for teams this season. In particular, we checked out three different websites — College Football News, Athlon and The Athletic — that offered their picks, from No. 1 through No. 131 in Division I football to see where teams of interest here might fall on those lists. Also, we took a look at a list put together by VegasInsider.com as to projected win totals for the season for those 131 teams, and we are highlighting teams of interest to this area concerning his list as well.

It provides a look at where those who follow the game perceive South Alabama this season, as well as Troy, Alabama, Auburn and UAB.

So take a look and consider where you might rank your favorite teams — or even teams you don’t care for — as well as the number of wins your team is predicted to collect this season. Save the lists and check back to see how these charts fared as the season winds down.

You may notice that often Sun Belt Conference teams are ranked in a row, and that is true of SEC teams as well on these lists. Also, South Alabama non-conference opponent Nicholls State does not appear on the 1 through 131 lists because it is an FCS member and not a Division I school, and as such is not included on the lists.

Another note of interest is College Football News has nine SEC teams in the Top 25, and Auburn is one of them (at No. 25).

PICKS 1 THROUGH 131

College Football News

Sun Belt Conference: App. State 68, Coastal Carolina 78, Marshall 86, Louisiana 88, Troy 91, Old Dominion 109, Southern Miss 110, South Alabama 111, James Madison 112, Georgia Southern 116, Texas State 118, Arkansas State 121, Louisiana-Monroe 126.

South Alabama non-conference opponents: UCLA 32, Louisiana Tech 102, Central Michigan 103.

SEC: Alabama 1, Georgia 3, Florida 11, Ole Miss 18, Texas A&M 19, Tennessee 20, LSU 22, Arkansas 23, Auburn 25, South Carolina 27, Kentucky 29, Mississippi State 31, Missouri 43, Vanderbilt 74.

In-state schools: UAB 85.

Athlon

Sun Belt Conference: App State 48, Coastal Carolina 49, Georgia State 72, Marshall 75, Louisiana 81, South Alabama 93, Troy 94, Old Dominion 95, James Madison 98, Southern Miss 103, Georgia Southern 109, Texas State 117, Arkansas State 118, Louisiana-Monroe 126.

South Alabama opponents: UCLA 39, Central Michigan 91, Louisiana Tech 106.

SEC: Alabama 1, Georgia 3, Texas A&M 5, Tennessee 18, Kentucky 21, Arkansas 22, LSU 26, Ole Miss 28, Mississippi State 30, Florida 33, Auburn 41, South Carolina 42, Missouri 54, Vanderbilt 96.

In-state schools: UAB 65

The Athletic

Sun Belt Conference: App State 27, Coastal Carolina 55, Marshall 60, Louisiana 65, Georgia State 77, Troy 81, Old Dominion 99, South Alabama 104, James Madison 108, Georgia Southern 109, Southern Miss 116, Arkansas State 118, Louisiana-Monroe 119, Texas State 125.

South Alabama opponents: UCLA 38, Central Michigan 80, Louisiana Tech 107.

SEC: Alabama 1. Georgia 3, Texas A&M 8, Kentucky 18, Arkansas 23, Tennessee 24, Ole Miss 28, LSU 35, Florida 36, Mississippi State 37, South Carolina 51, Auburn 52, Missouri 54, Vanderbilt 88.

In-state schools: UAB 57.

WIN PROJECTIONS (VegasInsider.com)

In-state schools: Alabama 10.5, Auburn 6.5, South Alabama 5.5, UAB 8.5, Troy 6.5.

Sun Belt: App State 8.5, Arkansas State 5.0, Coastal Carolina 7.5, Georgia Southern 4.5, Georgia State 7.5, James Madison 6.5 (in 11 games), Louisiana 8.5, Old Dominion 4.5, Southern Miss 5.0, Louisiana-Monroe 2.5.

SEC: Arkansas 7.5, Florida 7.0, Georgia 10.5, Kentucky 8.0, LSU 7.0, Mississippi State 6.5, Missouri 5.5, Ole Miss 7.5, South Carolina 6.0, Tennessee 7.5, Texas A&M 8.5, Vanderbilt 2.5.





