South Alabama went on the road and picked up a solid win Saturday against Central Michigan, 38-24. The Jaguars controlled the game more than the final score might indicate, leading 31-10 at halftime. Alabama squeaked out a victory at Texas and Auburn defeated San Jose State. Troy defeated Alabama A&M and UAB fell at Liberty.
That’s a sampling of the college football game results from last week involving teams in the state of Alabama. Here is a quick look at Saturday’s scores and a look ahead at the games scheduled this week, which includes Penn State visiting Auburn and South Alabama heading to California to face Pac-12 member UCLA in the Rose Bowl. The Troy at Appalachian State game will feature the appearance of ESPN’s College Gameday crew:
STATE SCORES
South Ala. 38, Central Mich. 24
Alabama 20, Texas 19
Auburn 24, San Jose St. 16
Troy 38, Ala. A&M 17
Liberty 21, UAB 14
UCLA 45, Ala. St. 7
Jax St. 34, Murray St. 3
Georgia 33, Samford 0
No. Ala. 49, UVa-Wise 17
Hampton 42, Tuskegee 10
West Ala. 31, Miles 0
Huntingdon 38, B’ham So. 35
SUN BELT SCORES
South Alabama 38. Central Mich. 24
App State 17, Texas A&M 14
Marshall 26, Notre Dame 21
Ga. Southern 45, Nebraska 42
Troy 38, Ala. A&M 17
Ohio St. 45, Arkansas St. 12
Louisiana 49, E. Michigan 21
Texas State 41, FIU 12
East Carolina 39, Old Dominion 28
UL-Monroe 35, Nicholls 7
Coastal Carolina 31, Gardner-Webb 27
Miami 30, Southern Miss 7
North Carolina 35, Georgia State 28
James Madison 63, Norfolk State 7
SEC SCORES
Alabama 20, Texas 19
Auburn 24, San Jose State 16
Georgia 33, Samford 0
App State 17, Texas A&M 14
Arkansas 44, South Carolina 30
Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 25
Kansas State 40, Missouri 12
Tennessee 34, Pitt 27 (OT)
Kentucky 26, Florida 16
Ole Miss 59, Central Arkansas 3
LSU 65, Southern 17
Mississippi St. 39, Arizona 17
THIS WEEK
STATE GAMES
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
South Alabama at UCLA
Penn St. at Auburn
UL-Monroe at Alabama
Troy at App. St.
Georgia So. at UAB
Jax St. at Tulsa
Austin Peay at Ala. A&M
Faulkner Univ. at Georgetown, Ky.
Guilford at Huntingdon
North Ala. at Chattanooga
Tuskegee ay West Ala.
Samford at Tenn. Tech
Valdosta St. at Miles
SUN BELT GAMES
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
South Alabama at UCLA
Troy at App State
Texas St. at Baylor
UL-Monroe at Alabama
Charlotte at Georgia St.
Louisiana at Rice
Buffalo at Coastal Carolina
Old Dominion at Virginia
Northwestern St. at Southern Miss
Arkansas St. at Memphis
Georgia Southern at UAB
SEC GAMES
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
Penn State at Auburn
UL-Monroe at Alabama
Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
Abilene Christian at Missouri
Miss. State at LSU
Miami at Texas A&M
South Florida at Florida
Vanderbilt at No. Illinois
Youngstown St. at Kentucky
Akron at Tennessee
Georgia at South Carolina
Missouri St. at Arkansas
