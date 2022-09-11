South Alabama went on the road and picked up a solid win Saturday against Central Michigan, 38-24. The Jaguars controlled the game more than the final score might indicate, leading 31-10 at halftime. Alabama squeaked out a victory at Texas and Auburn defeated San Jose State. Troy defeated Alabama A&M and UAB fell at Liberty.

That’s a sampling of the college football game results from last week involving teams in the state of Alabama. Here is a quick look at Saturday’s scores and a look ahead at the games scheduled this week, which includes Penn State visiting Auburn and South Alabama heading to California to face Pac-12 member UCLA in the Rose Bowl. The Troy at Appalachian State game will feature the appearance of ESPN’s College Gameday crew:

STATE SCORES

South Ala. 38, Central Mich. 24

Alabama 20, Texas 19

Auburn 24, San Jose St. 16

Troy 38, Ala. A&M 17

Liberty 21, UAB 14

UCLA 45, Ala. St. 7

Jax St. 34, Murray St. 3

Georgia 33, Samford 0

No. Ala. 49, UVa-Wise 17

Hampton 42, Tuskegee 10

West Ala. 31, Miles 0

Huntingdon 38, B’ham So. 35

SUN BELT SCORES

South Alabama 38. Central Mich. 24

App State 17, Texas A&M 14

Marshall 26, Notre Dame 21

Ga. Southern 45, Nebraska 42

Troy 38, Ala. A&M 17

Ohio St. 45, Arkansas St. 12

Louisiana 49, E. Michigan 21

Texas State 41, FIU 12

East Carolina 39, Old Dominion 28

UL-Monroe 35, Nicholls 7

Coastal Carolina 31, Gardner-Webb 27

Miami 30, Southern Miss 7

North Carolina 35, Georgia State 28

James Madison 63, Norfolk State 7

SEC SCORES

Alabama 20, Texas 19

Auburn 24, San Jose State 16

Georgia 33, Samford 0

App State 17, Texas A&M 14

Arkansas 44, South Carolina 30

Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 25

Kansas State 40, Missouri 12

Tennessee 34, Pitt 27 (OT)

Kentucky 26, Florida 16

Ole Miss 59, Central Arkansas 3

LSU 65, Southern 17

Mississippi St. 39, Arizona 17

THIS WEEK

STATE GAMES

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

South Alabama at UCLA

Penn St. at Auburn

UL-Monroe at Alabama

Troy at App. St.

Georgia So. at UAB

Jax St. at Tulsa

Austin Peay at Ala. A&M

Faulkner Univ. at Georgetown, Ky.

Guilford at Huntingdon

North Ala. at Chattanooga

Tuskegee ay West Ala.

Samford at Tenn. Tech

Valdosta St. at Miles

SUN BELT GAMES

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

South Alabama at UCLA

Troy at App State

Texas St. at Baylor

UL-Monroe at Alabama

Charlotte at Georgia St.

Louisiana at Rice

Buffalo at Coastal Carolina

Old Dominion at Virginia

Northwestern St. at Southern Miss

Arkansas St. at Memphis

Georgia Southern at UAB

SEC GAMES

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Penn State at Auburn

UL-Monroe at Alabama

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech

Abilene Christian at Missouri

Miss. State at LSU

Miami at Texas A&M

South Florida at Florida

Vanderbilt at No. Illinois

Youngstown St. at Kentucky

Akron at Tennessee

Georgia at South Carolina

Missouri St. at Arkansas