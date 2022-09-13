South Alabama, Auburn and Alabama are all 2-0 this season, reaffirming that the state of Alabama is among the best for college football.

Yet the feeling around these three programs couldn’t be more different after the most recent wins.

South Alabama under second-year coach Kane Wommack is for real. The season-opening dominance against Nicholls was impressive but predictable. That matchup was like an SEC team taking care of business against a team like Memphis or Bowling Green.

The Jaguars were a touchdown underdog on the road against Central Michigan last week. But, just like the opener, the game was never in doubt. The Jaguars opened up a big lead, then controlled the game the rest of the way.

South Alabama is now well on its way to breaking the school record of six wins in a season. Next up is a visit to the Rose Bowl to face UCLA. The Jaguars are a two-touchdown underdog, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see USA become the next Sun Belt Conference team to join Appalachian State, Marshall and Georgia Southern as upset winners on the road against Power 5 teams Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Nebraska. Adding UCLA to that list would be another great accomplishment for the conference and South Alabama.

There was almost no chance the Auburn Tigers wouldn’t be 2-0 at this point in the season, just as they were a year ago. Last year, in Bryan Harsin’s debut, the Tigers beat Akron and Alabama State by a combined score of 122-10.

This year the Tigers have not been as impressive, but they were never in serious danger of losing to Mercer or San Jose State.

Last year, things started to fall apart with a loss at Penn State. Now, the Nittany Lions come to Auburn this week as a field-goal favorite. There is still plenty of football to be played after this matchup, but there’s no way to overstate what a big week it is for Harsin and Auburn. A bad loss would have fans wondering if another collapse like last year’s five-game losing streak is on the horizon. A win would quiet those critics and just maybe breathe some life into the Tigers’ stagnant recruiting efforts.

Alabama is still firmly in the small group of teams with the best chance to win the national championship this season. But there wasn’t a whole lot to like in last week’s 20-19 win at unranked Texas.

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is still a magician with his athletic ability and on-field intelligence. Will Anderson had a rare off day, but he’s still the best player in the country and potentially Alabama’s first-ever No. 1 overall NFL draft pick.

But Alabama is still undefeated because of the best kicker in program history. Will Reichard tied his career-long field goal with a 52-yarder to complete Alabama’s opening drive. Then he finished the game with a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left. It was the first game-winner of his career. In fact, it was the first time in the Nick Saban era that the Tide had made a field goal in the last five minutes of a game to give the Tide a win.

Of course, Reichard has made plenty of clutch kicks, including his rock-solid performance that kept the Tide in the game at Auburn last year. But now he has a true game-winner to his credit.

While Young may be the best offensive player ever at Alabama, and Anderson may be the best Tide defensive player ever, there is no question that Reichard is the best kicker in program history.

Do fans realize how spectacular Reichard has been? The numbers are probably more staggering than you realize.

Dating back to his days at Hoover High School and now three-plus seasons at Alabama, Reichard has attempted 348 total field goals and extra points. He’s made 339 of those for an incredible 97.4 percentage.

Two years ago, he was perfect on all 98 kicks. This season he’s off to a similar start with 13 makes in 13 tries.

Reichard could actually play for the Tide again next season because of the COVID-19 year. But every indication is that he will be in the NFL this time next year. Whenever he leaves Tuscaloosa, he will do so as the greatest to ever perform his craft at Alabama.

