Will Anderson | Photo provided

Did You Know?

Local talent on state rosters

The Mobile County-Baldwin County area has always been a hotbed for high school football prospects. College recruiters and coaches know how to find the area on a map and visit here often in search of talent to place on their rosters. Of the 16 colleges that play football in the state of Alabama, there are 120 players from the Lagniappe coverage area listed on the rosters on the schools’ respective websites. Of the 32 teams in the coverage area, 28 have at least one player among those 120. South Alabama leads the way with 25 players, followed by Huntingdon College with 16, UAB with 13 and Faulkner University with 11. Of the high schools producing players, Spanish Fort is tops with 16, followed by McGill-Toolen with 12, Mobile Christian with 11 and St. Paul’s with nine. One interesting note: Of the 16 colleges, only one doesn’t have a single player from the area on the roster — Alabama State. Here is the list:

Alabama (3): DB Jalyn Armour-Davis (St. Paul’s), LB Deontae Lawson (Mobile Chr.), LB Demouy Kenedy (Theodore).

Auburn (6): CB A.D. Diamond (Blount), CB Roger McCreary (Williamson), RB Jordan Ingram (St. Paul’s), DT Lee Hunter (Blount), OL Brady Ward (St. Paul’s), DE Daniel Foster-Allen (St. Paul’s).

South Alabama (25): S Keith Gallmon (Mobile Chr.), WR Jalen Tolbert (McGill), WR Caullin Lacy (Faith Acad.), S Tre’ Young (McGill), WR Jalen Wayne (Spanish Fort), DL Jamall Hickbottom (Williamson), QB Alex Howell (Murphy), RB A.J. Phillips (Chickasaw), CB Jason Brooks (Mobile Chr.), RB Bryan Hill (McGill), RB Jayland Whitsett (Vigor), S Doug Sullivan (Saraland), PK Diego Guajardo (Daphne), CB Brady Wiggins (Spanish Fort), TE Destin Myers (Spanish Fort), TE Cameron Hatcher-Owens (Davidson), LB Nick Ruggs (McGill), OL Tyler Jernigan (Baldwin Co.), OL Kole Payne (Theodore), OL Haden Merchant (Fairhope), OL Jack Myers (Spanish Fort), OL Trey Simpson (McGill), WR Keyshawn Woodyard (UMS-Wright), P Jack Martin (McGill), DL Carlos Johnson (Spanish Fort).

Troy (6): LB Carlton Martial (McGill), WR Reggie Todd (Blount), RB Jarris Williams (Blount), OL Grant Betts (Spanish Fort), OL Ivan Shultz (St. Paul’s), TE A.J. Lewis (Murphy).

UAB (13): RN Jermaine Brown (St. Luke’s), LB Justin Thomas (Spanish Fort), WR Samario Rudolph (Cottage Hill), TE Hayden Pittman (Spanish Fort), CB Troy Young (Mobile Chr.), QB Tyler Johnston III (Spanish Fort), PK Matt Quinn (Spanish Fort), TE Mike Crawford (Spanish Fort), OL Matthew Trehern (Saraland), OL Brady Wilson (Spanish Fort), DL Jalen Williams (Murphy), DL Devin Manigault (St. Paul’s), PK Wilson Beaverstock (St. Paul’s).

West Alabama (7): DB Nick Ellis (Mobile Chr.), DB Jameel Richardson (Theodore), DB Devonte Harris (Vigor), DB Ayden Adams (Alma Bryant), DB Isaac Williams (Murphy), LB Zhivago McNeil (Mobile Chr.), DL Jerry Bethea (Fairhope).

North Alabama (7): OL Colton Beesley (Saraland), OL Nathan Brown (Spanish Fort), OL Josh Dunham (Saraland), QB Rett Files (Gulf Shores), LB Kendric Haynes (Murphy), RB Ja’Deric Pettaway (Cottage Hill), TE Corson Swan (Spanish Fort).

Alabama A&M (4): OL Jonathan Williams (B.C. Rain), DT Jamal Irby (LeFlore), WR Cameron Young (Daphne), DT Khalil Yelding (Daphne).

Faulkner Univ. (11): WR Quincy McKinney (Mobile Chr.), WR T.J. Hall (Mobile Chr.), RB Timothy Cody (Faith Acad.), DL Chinconie Lewis (McGill), WR Markez Curtis (B.C. Rain), DL Darian Gulley (Baker), RB Bryson Martin (Fairhope), RB Tyler Mixon (B.C. Rain), DB Tyrese Murphy (B.C. Rain), LB Marquis Powell (B.C. Rain), DL Derrick Steele (Vigor).

Tuskegee Univ. (4): P Ryan Duff (Spanish Fort), DB R. Isaac Smith (Vigor), RB George Morris (Davidson), DL Freddrick Austin (Vigor).

Samford (2): S Midnight Steward (Daphne), TE Trey Parker (St. Paul’s).

Birmingham Southern (7): DL Garrett Smith (McGill), LB Gibbs Sherrell (Fairhope), TE Byron Millsap (McGill), RB Kendall Johnson (Faith Acad.), OL Nick McPhillips (Mobile Chr.), OL Jayson Jarrell (Fairhope), DL Marcellus Boykin (Mobile Chr.).

Miles (5): RB Donte Edwards (Davidson), LB Jamarius Brown (Theodore), OL Connor Howard (Blount), OL Kelson Mitchell (LeFlore), WR Orlando Doss (MGM).

Huntingdon (16): LB Carson Waters (Foley), DB Quinton Lee (MGM), RB Khalil Nettles (MGM), RB Jalen Pugh (Saraland), WR Jacody Bearden (Vigor), LB Hunter Rachel (Foley), DB Jordan Powell (Daphne), DL Kennedy Coleman (Faith Acad.), DL Montrell Pogue (Alma Bryant), OL Jordan Sumerlin (Mobile Chr.), OL Garrett Fritcher (Robertsdale), WR Dallas Daffin (McGill), WR Grant Murray (St. Michael), WR Connor Waters (Foley), DL Deiontae Woodard (Foley), DL Taylon Rice (Faith Acad.).

Jacksonville St. (4): CB Yessman Green (Jacksonville; Mobile native), QB Chance Newman (Daphne), TE Holdan Wilson (Spanish Fort), OL Peyton Maples (St. Paul’s).

Notebook

Tide’s Anderson gets SEC honor

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was named the Southeastern Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The honor is Anderson’s first of his career and the Crimson Tide’s third this season. Anderson was dominant up front, totaling a team- and career-high 3.5 tackles for loss (-8 yards) on the day. The 3.5 tackles for loss were part of his seven total stops against the Gators, good for third on the Tide defense. Anderson’s performance in The Swamp moved him into fourth in the SEC in tackles for loss and 20th in the league in total tackles.

CBS picks up Tide-Rebels

The SEC West Division matchup between Alabama and the Ole Miss Rebels was selected by CBS on Monday as the network’s top SEC game for Oct. 2. Kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m. at Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium. It will mark the 67th meeting between the two teams, with Alabama holding a 53-11-2 advantage in the all-time series. Alabama has won the past five games between the two teams, including last season’s offensive showdown won by Alabama 63-48. The last time Ole Miss defeated Alabama was in a 43-37 decision in Tuscaloosa in 2015. The CBS crew for the game will include play-by-play announcer Brad Nessler, color commentator Gary Danielson and sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl.

Nix moving up in record book

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is moving up in the school’s record book in several categories. Following the 28-20 loss at Penn State last week, Nix now ranks No. 7 in career passing yards with 5,525. He is just 427 yards behind No. 6 Jarrett Stidham (5,952). Nix also moved past Mobile’s Dameyune Craig to the No. 5 spot in career passing attempts. Nix now has 812 and is just seven attempts behind No. 4 Pat Sullivan. Nix is also No. 5 on the career pass completions list, having connected on 481 passes. He passed Stidham on that list against Penn State. Last week’s game marked the 27th consecutive start for Nix for the Tigers, which ranks fifth all-time for a quarterback. Stan White owns the record with 45 consecutive starts.

Many happy returns

Jacksonville State defeated North Alabama 27-24 last Saturday and they have defensive plays for touchdowns to thank for getting the Gamecocks off to a good start. JSU’s first two scores came on a 100-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Malik Feaster and a 39-yard interception return for a TD by Jaylen Swain.

JSU moving up in polls

Jacksonville State — now 2-1 on the season following a season-opening loss to UAB in Montgomery, but an upset victory at Florida State on the last play of the game and the close win against North Alabama — is ranked No. 9 in both polls involving Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) schools. It is not a new situation for the Gamecocks, who have found themselves ranked in the top 10 nationally often in recent seasons.

Miles picks up victory

Miles College claimed its first win of the season last Saturday, topping Morehouse 37-14. The Bears lost their first two games of the season but put things together against Morehouse, rolling up 4654 yards of total offense while the defense allowed just 222 yards. The Bears are at home this Saturday to face Central State in their first Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) matchup of the season.