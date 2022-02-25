Fewer college freshmen in Alabama are burning time and money on remedial coursework, according to the most recent data published by the Alabama Commission of Higher Education (ACHE).

Remedial classes are non-credit college courses covering high school-level material. Decreasing the remediation rates was a goal identified in Alabama’s strategic plan for education in 2012.

Statewide data for 2020’s high school graduates during their first fall and spring semester in college show yet another drop in remediation rates, with 21 percent needing rudimentary-level classes. The progress is another step in a continual downward trend. In 2013, 32 percent of freshmen required remedial courses.

According to a report published by the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama (PARCA) in November, the improvement was mainly due to a decline among two-year college students. Remediation for freshmen attending four-year colleges actually increased in 2020.

There is likely a web of causation for the decline. PARCA suggested a decrease in Alabama college enrollment in 2020 to 54 percent was a contributing factor, a drop from the recent 60 percent.

ACHE Executive Director Dr. Jim Purcell told Lagniappe starting about three years ago the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) rolled out supplemental options for students needing additional instruction. He said the change has diverted many students away from having to spend money and credit hours on remedial courses.

According to PARCA, four-year colleges should consider rolling out similar initiatives.

“Most directly tied to college preparation, the state has increased support for dual enrollment, which allows high school students to take courses at colleges, and for Advanced Placement courses,” PARCA reported in November.

However, the numbers are not completely sunshine and daisies as Alabama’s ACT scores, which is the college-readiness test, have remained level and in some cases have declined.

On Alabama’s Gulf Coast, the Mobile County Public School Class of 2020 had a remediation rate of 25.24, down nearly 10 percent from the previous year and a 21 percent decrease from the previous five-year average rate.

MCPSS spokesperson Rena Philips said school academic officials believe the changes are due to overhauling curriculum in core areas, requiring students to take mathematics every year in high school and establishing intervention courses and additional resources for students needing additional instruction.

“We plan to continue this process and hope for more improvements in the future,” Philips said.

Baldwin County Schools reported a remediation rate of 15 percent among their 2020 graduates — representing a nearly 40 percent decrease from the previous five-year average. It reported a rate of 27 percent for the Class of 2019.

Baldwin County Public Schools (BCPS) Secondary Coordinator Tom Hartner told Lagniappe the system as a whole has been very intentional.

Baldwin County schools are pushing ACT prep and free ACT boot camps for students to prepare for the test. He said the district trains its teaching staff to hold high expectations for students.

Hartner said Baldwin County has been “bucking statewide trends” for the past several years and has seen significant results on recent ACT scores, which he described are one of the key indicators of success in postsecondary education.

“I hope it lasts,” Hartner said, who acknowledged there will likely be some dip in remediation due to COVID-related impacts. However, he believes any remission in the district’s progress will likely be less severe than other districts. Hartner noted that BCPS has sought to keep schools open and students in in-person instruction.