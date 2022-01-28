Investigators were able to identify the remains of a man buried in an eight-foot hole under a Mobile County house using the serial number on his pacemaker.

Deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) discovered the body beneath the abandoned residence located at 9570 Lott Road in Wilmer. It was the third warrant executed at the property to search for the remains. MCSO told Lagniappe informants incarcerated for unrelated crimes tipped them off.

The body has been identified as Daniel Mario Preslar, 47, from Lucedale, Mississippi. Preslar reportedly moved from Colorado in June 2020.

The body was handed over to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science (ADFS) and an autopsy was conducted. The pacemaker on the body provided a serial number which was used to contact the manufacturer and quickly narrow down an identification.

Preslar’s sister, Adora Ann Griego of Baldwin Park, California, posted a missing notice for her brother on Facebook in July 2021, saying the family hadn’t had contact with him in seven months and he was last seen in Mobile in December 2020. In the post, she noted Presalar was given a pacemaker around 2018. Griego said her brother has two children, and they are now in the custody of other family members.

“We never would have IDed him without a pacemaker,” said MCSO Lt. Mark Bailey, who leads the department’s homicide unit.

Bailey said there is collaborative testimony from two sources that Preslar was killed in self defense. Bailey said Preslar was at the residence with a group he was connected with through the use of methamphetamine. An argument reportedly broke out at the house and Preslar allegedly attempted to attack others with a hammer.

Bailey said a woman is believed to have been the shooter and hit Preslar in the chest, leg and head killing him. The man who dug the hole and disposed of Preslar’s remains is reportedly in custody in a Mississippi prison and agreed to share information on the condition he not be brought up on additional charges.

Bailey said sheriff’s deputies interviewed Preslar’s shooter in connection with the missing persons case of Russell Chestang, 32, who was last seen in May 2021 in Prichard. Chestang’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his discovery.

Bailey said the evidence of Preslar’s death will be presented at a future convening of a Mobile County grand jury where an official determination will be made on what if any charges will be pursued.

Cadaver canine officers were brought in to help locate the remains on the property during a previous visit. The dogs identified the floor of the house’s laundry room.

Bailey said investigators ripped up the floor and dug at the location the dogs identified, but stopped due to how deep it was. Investigators inquired again with their informant and Bailey said the individual confirmed they were at the right spot, but needed to dig deeper.

On the third return to the property, investigators had a backhoe which tore down the portion of the house over the site. It also assisted in digging. The work crew found Preslar’s body lying head-first and vertical in the eight-foot hole.