Nancy Kaffer wanted to follow in her big sisters’ footsteps and attend Murphy High School.

As a freshman in 1989, she got her wish and started at the Midtown school, but she had to ride a bus for more than 18 minutes, according to mapping applications, from her home off Cottage Hill Road in West Mobile.

“The bus stopped a lot,” she said. “In my memory, it was 40 minutes or more.”

Despite her memory of a long trip to the integrated school, the Detroit Free Press columnist is an advocate for busing, which was an early attempt at integration by transporting students away from their neighborhoods to increase diversity in schools.

Kaffer, who is White, had what she called an “atypical” experience being bused away from her neighborhood to the very diverse Murphy.

“It was a school that was largely integrated,” she said. “At the time, it was close to half White and half Black.”

The goal of busing, Kaffer said, was to create more diverse environments in schools and it works.

She used the greater Detroit area as an example for why busing, like the type done in Mobile for decades before a settlement was reached in the Birdie Mae Davis case, works. She has spoken to people in the Detroit area — which is heavily majority Black within the city limits and heavily majority White in the suburbs — who’ve told her they didn’t go to class with a person of another race until college. That’s because, Kaffer said, Michigan has “hyperlocal” school districts, where each city has its own schools, and the Supreme Court has ruled students can’t be bused across district lines.

That leaves students with unrealistic expectations of diversity, Kaffer said.

“That leads to the normalization of a racially exclusive environment,” she said. “It is my belief if you grow up in an environment where there are only White people, you don’t ask why. When you go to a school that is actually integrated, you learn that’s what the world should look like.”

Busing, therefore, can be a tool to help bring students of all races together, rather than keep them separate.

“If the goal is to put White students and Black students in the same spaces and show people that’s how the world looks, then I think that’s significant,” Kaffer said. “I’m grateful I rode the bus to school, even if it wasn’t perfect.”

It is the imperfections of busing that tend to lead former Mobile County Board of Education member David Thomas to view it in a negative light. He agrees that it helped to integrate the county schools for a short time, but began to be a burden on Black families only because of White parents pulling students out of the school system in favor of going to other counties or private schools.

Kaffer called White parents pulling students out of public schools “gross.”

“That needs to stop,” she said. “I don’t know how to get that to stop.”

Thomas, who was a board member from 1994 to 2005, said the practice of busing from the late 1970s to late 1990s was a failure because of this.

“By the end, you were sending Black students away from their neighborhoods to majority-Black schools,” he said. “It was unnecessary.”

Thomas said busing never truly led to integration because those leading the charge for racial diversity in the school system wanted equity, not just equality. Equity means school leaders needed to work to put more resources into schools with a higher Black student population than into schools with a higher White student population.

“The goal was equity in public education,” he said. “Equity and equality are not the same. Majority-White schools had better facilities, books, you name it.”

Kaffer acknowledged this struggle, pointing out that even at Murphy, which had a Black student population of almost 50 percent at the time she attended, the Advanced Placement and honors classes in which she was enrolled were almost entirely populated by White students. She agreed that in addition to busing, schools needed to help make classes like those more accessible to students of color.

As for the equity issue, Thomas said the board began a building program in 1996 which brought new schools to underserved areas. Those schools included Florence Howard Elementary School and Calloway-Smith Middle School.

In the mid-1990s the board also worked to attract more experienced teachers to underserved communities by offering bonuses to work in specific schools. At the time, Thomas said, the majority of the system’s non-tenured teachers worked in Black-majority schools.

Those changes brought about success, Thomas said, but weren’t finished before they began to fall off due to a “lack of funding” and “lack of intent.”

Moving forward, Thomas said, he would like to see the system spend more resources in underserved communities than it does in majority-White schools.