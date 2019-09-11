To the editor:

Congratulations on adding some comic relief to the (August 28) edition of Lagniappe in the form of the letter submitted by Don Epley, PHD Economist, Mobile, “Considering toll economics.”

My first thought was did this PHD get his economics degree from the same university as DNY Rep. Alexandria Occasional-Cortez? Both Mr. Epley’s letter and the ignorant musings of AOC sound very much alike in regards to economics and logic.

Only in academia and the media can either party find an audience that does not laugh at their (combined) wisdom.

Next time I am riding to the Eastern Shore to a Jubilee, I can remember how much money I saved at 1:00 AM crossing the “fantasy toll bridge.” After all, everyone knows “Jubilees” do not exist!!

Bob Walsh

Mobile