There are underdogs, there are anti-heroes and then there are the characters onscreen in the A24 film “Funny Pages.” Comic book enthusiasts and aspiring artists, these sweaty, greasy, pimpled misfits gather in comic book stores, Rite Aids and the most horrific apartments that have ever been shown on-screen. It is possibly the bleakest coming-of-age film I have ever seen and, therefore, one of the most accurate.

To view “Funny Pages” is to see the grotesque artwork of a vividly gross comic book artist like R. Crumb come to life. Don’t watch it over dinner. The artwork and the humans depicted are in the stinky, hairy tradition of Crumb and Harvey Pekar, full of warts, flab and stink lines. But the guys in “Funny Pages” make the guys in other comic book movies such as “American Splendor” look like Brad Pitt.

Daniel Zolghadri plays Robert, a high school student and aspiring comic book artist. When we meet him, his art teacher Mr. Katano (Stephen Guirgis) is encouraging him not to apply to college at all, but to start trying to work. In the first of many (MANY) viscerally unsettling scenes, Mr. Katano, who is a high school teacher addressing a student in his office at the high school, disrobes and hops on his desk to force Robert to draw a really subversive portrait of him. It recalled Robin Williams hopping on his desk to inspire his students in “Dead Poets Society,” except pantsless.

What happens next is even more shocking, and changes Robert’s life, causing him to get arrested and drop out of high school. Against, obviously, the wishes of his uptight, judgemental parents, he moves out of his nice normal family home in Princeton, New Jersey, to an illegal basement apartment boasting some of the grimiest corners, yuckiest bathrooms and foulest details that a film’s production designer has ever dreamed up. There should be a new Oscars category for “Yuckiest Set.” Truly it was a hellscape; Hieronymus Bosch would have been like “Wow, I never thought of that.”

Robert, being a naive and defensive teenage boy, doesn’t seem too bothered by his surroundings, and gleefully sets out in his new life. He invites his high school best friend, fellow comic artist Miles (Miles Emanuel) to visit, and the boys act like their horrifying landlords and roommates are perfectly normal men, cool dudes to watch movies with. The calm acceptance with which these delusional youths face life is an underlying, brilliant thread of this hilarious and disturbing film.

In addition to his comic book store job, Robert starts working for the public defender he met in court. Her office is yet another dingy location peopled by troubled, difficult fringe characters, struggling mightily through life. So naturally, Robert meets a man who inspires him, Wallace, played by the ever-unsettling Matthew Maher. (He pops up in many film and TV projects whenever they need a weird dude.) As Robert transcribes Wallace’s tale of legal woe that is immediately, clearly his own fault, he discovers that Wallace once held a low-level artist job at a comic book publisher.

Robert gets another one of his extremely terrible ideas and invites Wallace, a menacing, lumbering stranger, to give him an art lesson. Robert, willfully messing up his parents’ lives and pretending it’s a normal and innocent turn of events in that special teenage way, invites Wallace to give him an art lesson at his parents’ house on Christmas morning. I don’t want to spoil how things go wrong.

The anti-resolution of the ending was a little frustrating for me, but nevertheless, “Funny Pages” is a film I will not soon forget. Directed by Owen Kline, son of Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates, and produced by the Safdie brothers (who brought us other such cringe-fests as “Uncut Gems” and “Good Time”), this film is accomplished in a lot of ways. Like Robert’s comic art, it is genuinely subversive, and the film spends time with some boldly unsavory characters. It is weirdly comforting to see characters on-screen who truly do not succeed and who are not saved by an uplifting twist. And it is cathartic when someone screams, “Not everyone gets to be an artist!” Well, it would have been comforting if it wasn’t so revolting. To be clear, I loved “Funny Pages.”

“Funny Pages” is currently available to stream.

New This Week:

“Barbarian”: A young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler and Jaymes Butler. AMC 16.

“Medieval”: Inspired by the true story of Jan Žižka, one of the greatest warriors in history. After the death of its reigning emperor, the Holy Roman Empire is plummeting into chaos. Daring and righteous mercenary leader Jan Žižka (Ben Foster) is hired by Lord Boresh (Michael Caine) to kidnap the powerful Lord Rosenberg’s (Til Schweiger) fiancée, Lady Katherine (Sophie Lowe), to prevent Rosenberg’s rise to power alongside the corrupt King Sigismund. All multiplex theaters.

“Vengeance”: The directorial debut from writer and star B.J. Novak (“The Office”) is a darkly comic thriller about Ben Manalowitz, a journalist and podcaster who travels from New York City to West Texas to investigate the death of a girl he was hooking up with. With an ensemble cast that includes Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook, J. Smith-Cameron and Dove Cameron. Crescent Theater.