Preliminary designs are in, land has been purchased and now the only thing lacking for Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson’s long-sought dreams of a county aquatic center is money to begin building, specifically $12 to $15 million. She is looking for partners to meet the goal.

Hudson made a formal proposal during Wednesday’s Mobile County Board of Education work session, asking the local school district to consider forking-in $5 million for the center. Hudson said she has already secured $5 million in county funds for the work and believes a partnership with MCPSS will lead to the remaining funds being quickly acquired.

The 40,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art aquatic center is planned to accompany Mobile County’s 150-acre soccer complex on Halls Mill Road, near the intersection of I-65 and I-10. It will have a competitive 25-meter indoor short course pool, a warm-up pool and locker-restroom facilities.

Advertisements Orange Beach Performing Arts

“We certainly have mutual interests,” Hudson said. “We have woefully inadequate facilities, not only for our citizens, but for swimming for students. Working together we can help alleviate this issue.

Eight of MCPSS’ 12 high schools sponsor competitive swimming teams. Zero have access to a pool of their own.

She assured school officials the county would supply the lion’s share of the costs and would be responsible for the continuous maintenance and operation of the facility.

The aquatic center would be a significant resource for the Mobile County Public School System, according to Hudson and Tyler Kerns, a head age group coach with the City of Mobile Swim Association (CMSA). The school system has been seeking to expand athletic opportunities in the past few years, but swimming has presented a unique challenge in that available pools are scarce.

In November and December, MCPSS awarded more than $20 million in contracts for new football stadiums for LeFlore, Vigor, Davidson and B.C. Rain.

All of MCPSS’ swim teams are currently “over-using” Bishop State Community College’s six-lane, 50 meter indoor pool, according to Hudson. She noted the Hearin-Chandler YMCA pool is now closed and has made the need for more facilities even more expedient.

“Davidson’s swim team has just one lane to practice,” Kerns said. “Baker’s swim team has had as many as 50 athletes and they are limited to just two or three lanes.”

Kerns says Mobile schools and even some Baldwin County schools are traveling to Bishop State for practices, which means there are limited timeslots and limited lanes for practice. He said coaches would be able to run regular, daily practices with a new facility.

“No more guessing where meets will be, no more negotiating practice time and no more limiting how many students can participate,” Kerns said.

CMSA currently hosts an annual meet at Bishop State which welcomes 33 high schools and more than 350 athletes. He said a larger facility could expand this competition.

Kerns told MCPSS members the facility would likely put Mobile in competition with the other swim facilities across the state. He specifically noted the Crossplex pools in Birmingham. State Swim meets are currently held at Auburn University.

Both the Alabama High School Athletic Association and Mobile County Sports Authority have expressed support for the proposed center, according to Kerns.

He said elementary and middle public school students would likely benefit from the facilities, as they could expand opportunities for swim lessons and water safety instruction.

She believes the planned county aquatic center will be more accessible and likely cheaper for schools to use and host meets at. CMSA would manage the facility once it is operational.

Construction is estimated to take about 10 months to complete and cannot start until all the funding is in place to move forward. Hudson hopes the pool facility will be swimmable by 2024.

MCPSS Superintendent of Education Chresal Threadgill told Hudson the school board would be getting back with them on their request.

Williams Blackstock Architects of Birmingham have worked on the designs of the building at a cost of $1.3 million. Final drafts should be available by the end of the year. An additional 64 acres of property for the aquatic center was purchased for $2 million.

The Mobile County sportsplex has been in the works since 2011. Phase 1 is complete on the project and has provided three soccer fields with lighting and parking. Phase 2 is expected to break ground this fall and will add a championship soccer field with 1,400-person stadium seating and two additional parking lots. Phase 3 will complete a total of five fields, added restrooms and a parking lot.

Long-term plans for the aquatic center include an additional 50-meter outdoor swimming pool in Phase 2, and even a possible private-publicly run water park.