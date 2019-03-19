SUBMITTED — The Alabama Commission on Higher Education has approved the University of South Alabama Mitchell College of Business’s request to change its Doctor of Business Administration to a Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration. The change means graduates will earn a Ph.D. instead of a DBA.

“The program has always strongly emphasized research methods and techniques. Our students have published in high-quality academic journals and presented at leading academic conferences,” said Dr. Bob Wood, dean of the Mitchell College. “We believe that the change in degree better reflects the quality of the program.”

Although the degree has changed, the curriculum and degree requirements remain the same. Since its inception in 2013, USA’s DBA has accomplished its goal: to provide a high-quality research-focused terminal business degree to students that were unable to complete a business doctorate in a traditional program.

“The Mitchell College and the business faculty have consistently focused on offering the best possible doctoral program for our graduates – one that reflects the continuously changing competitive educational environment,” said Dr. Joe Hair, director of the Ph.D. program (pictured above). “The change from ‘DBA’ to ‘Ph.D.’ reflects the quality and rigor of the doctoral program in the Mitchell College of Business, which represents the best practices in doctoral education today and in the near future. We are confident the change will enhance the brand equity our program has strived to achieve since it began in 2013.

“The profile of the Ph.D. program candidates we will be seeking is consistent with previous graduates of the DBA program. Our emphasis has been and will continue to be on intellectually curious individuals. Those who want to pursue a tenure-track academic position as well as working professionals who wish to participate in an academic or consulting career, in either faculty or administrative positions.”

For details and more information about the Ph.D. in Business Administration at the University of South Alabama, visit www.southalabama/edu/colleges/mcob.